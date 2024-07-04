July 4th deal roundup: $16 wireless charger, $50 Ninja blender, DJI Mini 3, KitchenAid Stand Mixers, more

Happy Fourth of July, everyone! Since you have the day off from work, you can stop looking over your shoulder to make sure your boss doesn’t catch you shopping Thursday’s top deals in this big roundup. Plus, you’ll definitely want to check out these three sales:
Additionally, we have an awesome early Prime Day 2024 deal that’s exclusively available to BGR readers. Check out with the coupon code BGRGA715 to get a Ryzen 9-powered GEEKOM A7 Mini PC for $679 instead of $799!
Keep reading to learn all about the rest of our favorite daily deals on Thursday, July 4.
Top Deals of the Day
- ⚡FEATURED DEAL⚡ — BGR readers can get the GEEKOM A7 Mini PC on sale for $679 instead of $799 with the coupon code BGRGA715 (exclusive deal from July 1-7)
- The KitchenAid Stand Mixer everyone loves so much is 22% off
- 10,000 people bought this wireless phone charger in the past month alone, and now it’s down to $15.98
- Get a Ninja compact personal blender on sale for just $49.99
- DJI Mini 3 drone deals start at $329, and a bunch of bundles are also on sale
- 🍎 APPLE DEALS 🍎
- M1 iPad Air is $399 until it sells out at Walmart and Best Buy (lowest price ever)
- iPad 9th-Gen is back in stock at $249, but it’s discontinued, so it’ll be gone soon
- M1 MacBook Air is on clearance for $699 (lowest price ever)
- Entry-level AirPods are $89 at Amazon and Walmart
- AirPods Max are back down to $449.99, the best price of 2024
- Apple AirTag 4-packs are down to $78.99 at Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy
- Our guide on the best Apple deals has even more great offers
- 🚀 TRENDING SALES 🚀
- All the best early Prime Day deals are on this one Amazon page, or you can browse hundreds of early Prime Day 2024 deals right here
- Get a Waterpik Cordless Pearl while it’s on sale for $49.99 — your dentist will thank you
- July 4th TV deals include a Hisense 75-inch smart TV for $799.99, and sizes go up to 100 inches (the 100-inch model is 54% off!)
- Best-selling laptops are on sale for July 4th with discounts up to 47%
- myQ smart garage door controller is down to just $19.99 right now, which is the lowest price of the year
- Or, upgrade to the myQ Smart Garage Door Video Keypad for $57.99 instead of $100
- Save 33% on eero 6+ mesh ($199.99) or 36% on eero 6E ($349.99)
- The Thermacell Patio Shield is a rare example of a mosquito repellent that actually works, and it’s on sale for $29.98 today
- Thermacell repellant refills are also discounted right now
- The SodaStream Terra is 30% off at $69.99
More top deals
Below, you’ll find some of the most popular deals that our readers are taking advantage of right now.