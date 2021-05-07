If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Pop on over to Amazon right now and you’ll find several great Instant Pot deals that are available ahead of Mother’s Day 2021 — which, in case you’ve somehow forgotten, is this Sunday. Prices start at just $63.94 for the Instant Pot Duo Mini and you can save $30 on the excellent Instant Pot Ultra Mini. Or if you want the best of the best, there’s a rare discount right now on the Instant Pot Duo Crisp with a built-in air fryer. It’s so cool!

If you stop to think about products offered by Instant Brands, multi-use electric pressure cookers like the ones we’ve listed above are obviously the first category of devices that come to mind. Instant Pots are wildly popular because they tackle so many different tasks with a single kitchen gadget. But the deepest Instant Pot discount that’s available right now at Amazon is on a product you might not even know exists, and it’s not a traditional Instant Pot like all those aforementioned models. It’s called the Instant Pot Ace Plus 10-in-1 Smoothie and Soup Blender, it has a massive $60 discount right now, and it’ll be a game-changer in your kitchen.

I recently got myself an Instant Pot Ace Plus 10-in-1 Smoothie and Soup Blender and to be frank, I have no idea how I ever lived without it.

This fantastic multi-use blender combines so many different gadgets into one stunning package. From crushing ice and making smoothies to making purees, nut butters, oat milk, and more, this puppy does it all. It can also replace your food processor — but it handles more than just blending and mixing. Thanks to the built-in heating element and smart programs that can boil and stir, I don’t even need to use my stovetop to make soup anymore!

Instant Brands’ Ace Plus blender is a must-have gadget in every kitchen, but the $150 retail price is a pretty tall order. Pick one up today at Amazon, however, and it’ll only cost you $89.92. That’s a massive 40% discount!

Here’s a quick recap of the key info:

The makers of Instant Pot multi-use electric pressure cookers now make a fantastic 10-in-1 blender

Perfect for smoothies or soups, and you don’t even need a pot because the soup cooks right inside the blender

10 different one-touch programs let you make everything from smoothies and margaritas to salsa and hot soup with the press of a single button

The Ace Plus has a powerful 26,500 RPM motor with 10 different speed settings

Make vegetable soups or even add raw meat or sausage — the blender slowly stirs as it cooks so everything is heated evenly and thoroughly

The crushed ice program makes quick work of big chunks that other blenders can’t handle

The Instant Pot smartphone app is packed with hundreds of recipes… all for free!

Instant Pot Ace Plus 10-in-1 Smoothie and Soup Blender, 10 One Touch Programs, 54 oz, 1300W List Price:$149.99 Price:$89.92 You Save:$60.07 (40%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

