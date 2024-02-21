Google’s lightning-fast Nest Wifi Pro 6E mesh routers are up to 22% off

Google’s Nest Wifi Pro mesh wireless routers are popular for so many reasons. And today, there are deals that will save you up to 22% off when you buy a 2-pack or a 3-pack of Google’s mesh Wi-Fi 6E routers.

If you read BGR’s Nest Wifi Pro review, you know exactly what makes this wireless system so appealing. Or, if you just want the Cliff’s Notes version, I’ll catch you up and explain why the Google Nest Wifi Pro might be the perfect upgrade for your home Wi-Fi system.

Having slow or spotty Wi-Fi is so frustrating. It doesn’t matter if you’re gaming, streaming, or trying to get some work done. Connectivity issues will instantly get your blood boiling. But for some reason, many people tend to just keep dealing with the issues instead of fixing them.

Today, Google’s sale on the Nest Wifi Pro system gives you the perfect opportunity to fix any and all Wi-Fi issues you’re currently dealing with.

Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

BGR’s Nest Wifi Pro review makes it clear that Nest Wifi Pro is fast, reliable, and easy to use. It’s also a breeze to set up, thanks to the awesome Google Home app.

But perhaps the best part is Wi-Fi 6E support. Any other devices in your home that support Wi-Fi 6 or Wi-Fi 6E are going to have blazing-fast connections and no interruptions. I can’t tell you how much better the Wi-Fi is in my house since I upgraded to a Wi-Fi 6E system. It’s truly night and day, and I just wish I hadn’t waited so long to make the change.

Right now, you can save up to $80 depending on which Nest WiFi Pro setup you choose. You’ll save $60 on a 2-pack of routers, which is a 22% discount off the $300 retail price. Or, if you have a larger home to cover, you can save 20% on a 3-pack. That slashes the Nest WiFi Pro 3-pack to $319.99 instead of $399.99.

Of note, these Google Nest WiFi deals are available on Amazon and Best Buy today, though prices are slightly lower at Amazon.