Fitbit Sense 2 smartwatch hits $198 on sale, $101 less than Apple Watch S8

The Fitbit Sense 2 smartwatch is one of the most advanced devices that Fitbit has ever released. I’ve tested it myself, and there is no doubt in my mind that if I wasn’t an Apple Watch user, I would definitely get this great Fitbit smartwatch.

If there’s one complaint that people have about this particular Fitbit model, it’s the somewhat high price tag. $300 is actually cheaper than the most affordable Apple Watch Series 8, but it’s still more than some people want to spend. Good news: a Fitbit Sense 2 smartwatch deal on Amazon slashes the price to just $198 instead of $300. That’s an excellent deal, and I highly recommend it to anyone in the market for a new smartwatch that costs much less than Apple’s Series 8.

As I mentioned earlier, I’m an Apple Watch user. At this point, I’m not sure there’s anything that would get me to ditch my Apple Watch Series 8. It looks fantastic, and it has all the health features I want. Plus, it offers deep integration with my iPhone which simply cannot be found on any other smartwatch.

If you’re interested in a new Apple Watch Series 8, Series 9, Ultra 2, or any other model, there are tons of discounts that you can get right now. Check out BGR’s guide on the best Apple Watch deals to see all the deepest discounts.

But if you’ve been searching for a fantastic alternative that has tons of great features for even less money, Amazon’s current deal on the Fitbit Sense 2 smartwatch might be exactly what you’re looking for.

The Fitbit Sense 2 is definitely the most advanced smartwatch I’ve ever tested that wasn’t made by Apple. It features so many of the same features as the Apple Watch Series 8, yet it costs much less money — especially while it’s on sale with a $102 discount.

Just like Apple’s latest watch models, the Sense 2 has a built-in ECG feature as well as a new blood oxygen sensor. You also get things like sleep monitoring, 24/7 heart rate monitoring, GPS, and the Fitbit stress management features that people love so much. Plus, it’s a smartwatch so you get things like message notifications, call notifications, and other standard smartwatch features.

At $300, this model is already $100 less than the cheapest Apple Watch Series 8 — even while the Series 8 model is $100 off. At $198 on Amazon, the Fitbit Sense 2 is an unbeatable deal.

If you’re interested in a new Fitbit, but you’re focused on health-tracking features as opposed to smartwatch features, there are two other deals for you to check out.

The Fitbit Charge 5 is down to $119.95 instead of $150 right now, which is a 20% discount. Or, you can save 38% on the Fitbit Luxe and get it for just $79.95.