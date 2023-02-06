Every Apple Watch Series 8 model is $70 off today

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Earlier this morning, we told you about a terrific sale that drops Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 to an all-time low of $199. Apple fans have even more cause for celebration today because now the Apple Watch Series 8 is on sale as well.

The Apple Watch Series 8 is by far the most popular smartwatch in the world. And right now, it’s on sale at the lowest price we’ve seen in months. Head over to Best Buy, and you’ll find a $70 discount on every Apple Watch Series 8 configuration. That means prices start at just $329 instead of $399.

Of note, you can find even more models on sale in our guide on the best Apple Watch deals.

Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS) 41mm Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Band $329 (save $70) $329 at Best Buy

Read our Apple Watch Series 8 review and you’ll see why it’s so popular. Apple took everything people loved so much about the previous-generation Series 7 model, and made it better.

People love how well the Apple Watch Series 8 integrates with Apple’s iPhones. From notifications and complications to dedicated watchOS apps, it’s so great to be able to keep your phone in your pocket. Or, you can get a cellular Apple Watch model and you don’t even need to carry your phone with you at all if you don’t want.

In terms of features, Apple Watch Series 8 highlights include a new temperature sensor that enhances sleep monitoring and cycle tracking, plus a blood oxygen sensor. You also get a built-in ECG feature in addition to standard heart rate monitoring.

I’m personally a big fan of the smaller bezels around the display. I also love safety features like Emergency SOS and Fall Detection, as well as the new Backtrack feature in the Apple Watch’s redesigned compass app.

Apple Watch Series 8 is on sale today with a $70 discount. Image source: Jonathan Geller, BGR

With a starting price of $399, it’s hard to argue that the Apple Watch Series 8 is anything other than a great value. It has completely changed the way I use my iPhone.

If any of our readers needed an extra push, however, the current sale taking place at Best Buy should be just what the doctor ordered.

Prices start at just $329 for the Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS) 41mm model in any aluminum finish. Or, you can upgrade to the Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS) 45mm version for $359 instead of $429. Those are both the best prices we’ve seen in a long time.

Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS) 45mm Aluminum Case with Midnight Sport Band $359 (save $70) $359 at Best Buy

Other configurations are on sale, too. For example, you’ll get the same $70 discount on Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS + Cellular) models. That means prices start at $429 instead of $499 for models with cellular connectivity.

One last note is that Amazon has several models on sale, too, in case you prefer to shop there. You’ll also find discounts on the Apple Watch Ultra and Apple Watch SE at Amazon.