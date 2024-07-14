eufy Smart Lock C33 is the lock I’ve been searching for, and it’s $99.99 ahead of Prime Day

There are so many great options out there for smart locks if you want a new deadbolt. If all you want is a handle, however, there aren’t many good ones out there. Trust me, I know because I recently spent months trying different models for the door between my garage and my house.

I wish the eufy Smart Lock C33 had been available when I was shopping for a new door knob with an integrated smart lock. I definitely would’ve chosen this eufy model in a flash — especially ahead of Prime Day 2024, while it’s on sale for $99.99 instead of $160 with the coupon code eufylockC33.

The eufy Smart Lock C33 has everything I was looking for and more when I was shopping for a smart lock. I ended up with a cheap model from a no-name brand on Amazon, and I haven’t been happy with it at all. The design is okay, and it was very easy to install, but the fingerprint reader stinks.

It takes at least 3-4 tries before the fingerprint reader actually works, and sometimes it keeps failing after ten tries, so I have to input my code. Trust me, it’s extremely frustrating when you’re carrying a bag full of groceries.

Fingerprint unlock was the top feature on my list when I was choosing a new lock for my garage, so you can imagine how annoyed I am with the model I bought. The eufy Smart Lock C33, on the other hand, has the most advanced fingerprint readers I’ve seen on a handle-only smart lock.

Unlike the cheap model I use, the C33 has a higher-end biometric scanner. It also continuously refines its fingerprint recognition each time you use it. That means it’ll work even better over time.

The eufy Smart Lock C33 also has built-in Wi-Fi, which is great. That way, you can lock and unlock it from anywhere and you don’t have to give out guest codes to give people entry from afar. You can if you want, though, because the C33 also has a keypad for code-based entry.

Other great features include 12-month battery life, IP53 water resistance, a sleek design, and an easy installation process that only takes about 15 minutes.

The only downside of this model is that at $160, it’s much more expensive than other handle-only smart locks out there. It’s in an entirely different league, of course, so the price discrepancy makes sense. Still, there’s no reason to pay full price if you can get a good deal.

From now through July 15, you can score a new eufy Smart Lock C33 on sale for just $99.99 with the coupon code eufylockC33. That’s the lowest price ever for this model, and I definitely recommend that our readers take advantage.