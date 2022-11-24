Enjoy the yeedi Thanksgiving deals on robot vacuums and mops

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Thanksgiving is a day meant for sharing good food and good times with those you love. It is also the day before the biggest shopping day of the year, as Black Friday can deliver some of the top sales you’ll find. But there are plenty of companies that are offering terrific deals ahead of the Black Friday craziness. So before you sit down for your turkey or pumpkin pie, consider checking out some of the yeedi Thanksgiving deals.

If you’re in the market for a new robot vacuum or mop, yeedi is a company to look at. With affordable machines that make your life a lot easier, it’s a no-brainer. We’ve tested our the company’s products in the past and have been pleased with the results. What you’re sure to be pleased with are the deals it’s offering for Thanksgiving. These are deals to enjoy before today! See all that yeedi is offering now.

yeedi Thanksgiving Day deals

For those who want a vacuum and mop that will clean efficiently and can be set ahead of time, yeedi has multiple options that are on sale. The yeedi mop Station pro is a terrific choice. This offers dual-power spin mopping as the mops spin 180 times per minute to get rid of dirt and grime. The Station self cleans the mopping pads, thanks to the two 3.5L water tanks.

When it goes over carpet, the ultrasonic sensor will clean it with the vacuum. While it’s mopping, it will avoid the carpet. This can run for up to 180 minutes and be controlled by both your app and your voice. Normally, this is $800. But today, it’s down to just $559.99.

yeedi mop Station pro Robot Vacuum and Mop, Self-Cleaning 3 in 1, Robotic Vacuum with Dual Powe… List Price: $799.99 Price: $559.99 You Save: $240.00 (30%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

You can also opt for the yeedi vac Station, which offers you 30 days of hands-free cleaning because the 2.5L dustbin can hold up to 30 days worth of dirt. The smart mopping system and 3,000PA of high suction capacity can provide high quality vacuuming and mopping. When going over the carpet, it uses maximum suction to get rid of pet hair and crumbs with ease.

You can edit the map to get a more precise clean in your home. This is just $349.98, saving you $150 during the yeedi Thanksgiving event.

yeedi vac Station Robot Vacuum and Mop, Self Emptying 3-in-1, 3000Pa Suction, 200Mins Runtime w… List Price: $499.98 Price: $349.98 You Save: $150.00 (30%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

yeedi robot vacuums on sale

Take care of your flooring and carpeting, as well as your wallet, by getting some of these yeedi vacuums while they’re hugely discounted. The base yeedi vac has great features like carpet boost, advanced mapping, auto recharge and resume cleaning, and a side brush and floating rolling brush combining to get rid of debris. It’s only $179.99, saving you $100 today.

yeedi vac Robot Vacuum with Advanced Mapping, 3000Pa Powerful Suction,Virtual Boundary, Carpet… List Price: $299.99 Price: $179.99 You Save: $120.00 (40%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Upgrade to the yeedi vac max robot vacuum to about $60 more. It has a four-stage cleaning system, making it ideal for carpet, hardwood, and tile. This will run for 200 minutes before needing to be charged and you can map out your entire home to direct it how to clean. It’s only $239.98 today.

Yeedi vac max Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo, 3000Pa Suction, 200Mins Runtime with Clean Schedule,… List Price: $349.99 Price: $239.98 You Save: $110.01 (31%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

The yeedi vac 2 pro is also discounted right now. We’ve highlighted the yeedi vac 2 pro before, as it truly gives you a hands-off cleaning experience. It’s great for families with dogs and kids. This will sense if you have objects on your floor and avoid them. That means you don’t have to clean up before you use the vacuum. This can run for 240 minutes. With the yeedi Thanksgiving discount, you’ll only pay $299.99, a savings of $150.

yeedi vac 2 pro Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo, 3000Pa Suction with “Patented“ Oscillating Mopping,… List Price: $449.99 Price: $299.99 You Save: $150.00 (33%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

The yeedi Thanksgiving deals won’t last a long time. In fact, they’ll only last through the end of the day. Hurry up and snag some before it’s too late!

Go here to see this month’s best deals online!