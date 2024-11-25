Early Black Friday deals: $719 Black Apple Watch Ultra 2, 15% off PS5 consoles, $38 Sony headphones, more

Black Friday week has finally arrived! That means tons of the deals you can get right now are the same ones you’ll find on Thursday and Friday this week. Why wait when you can already shop the best Black Friday sales right now?
Featured Black Friday deals
Before we get to all the other great deals we’ll show you in this big roundup, there are some particularly impressive Black Friday sales that we want to highlight:
📱 T-Mobile deals
- Get a FREE iPhone 16 Pro from T-Mobile w/New Line and Trade on Go5G Next
- T-Mobile Go5G Next plans are $5/month for watches & tablets (50% off!)
- Get 4 new iPhone 16 FREE from T-Mobile and 4 lines for $25/line
🎥 70mai dash cams
- 70mai A510 dual dash cam: $104.48 w/ code 70MAI24BFCM
- 70mai A810 dual dash cam: $119.70 w/ code 70MAI24BFCM
- 70mai A800S dual dash cam: $94.99 w/ code 70MAI24BFCM
💧 Waterdrop tankless RO water filter systems
- Waterdrop Filter G3P800 Reverse Osmosis System: $649.05 w/ code BGRreaderBF (reg. $999)
- Waterdrop Filter A1 Countertop Reverse Osmosis System: $466.55 w/ code BGRreaderBF (reg. $699)
📹 Reolink home security cameras
- 34% off the Reolink Altas PT Ultra with incredible battery life that lasts up to 16 months
- 43% off the Reolink Argus PT Ultra bundled with a solar panel
- 36% off the Reolink Argus 4 Pro with ultra-wide 4K video feed
- 30% off the Reolink TrackMix WiFi with 4K dual-view video display
- 30% off the Reolink Battery Doorbell with 2K resolution and full head-to-toe view
- 15% off the Reolink Home Hub that saves all of your battery camera videos in one place
🧹 Tineco vacuums
- Tineco PURE ONE Station 5: $299 (reg. $459)
- Tineco PURE ONE A50S: $239 (reg. $329)
- Tineco Carpet ONE Cruiser Smart Carpet Cleaner: $499 (reg. $699)
🔒 Anona smart home security devices
- Anona Aurora (Amazon, Anona): $89.99 w/ code BGRanona10 (reg. $150)
- Anona Holo (Amazon, Anona): $89.99 w/ code BGRanona10 (reg. $170)
Top Deals of the Day
- 🚨 DEAL SHOWCASE 🚨 — Sonos speakers and headphones are 20% off for Black Friday!
- PlayStation 5 Slim consoles are 15% off, which means the PS5 Slim is $424 and the PS5 Slim Digital Edition is only $374!
- PlayStation DualSense controllers are down to $54 each, and the PlayStation VR2 is $349 instead of $600
- Score best-selling Sony WH-CH520 headphones for just $38 on sale
- The Segway Ninebot eKickScooter C2 Lite is down to $119.99 instead of $200 — it’s the perfect holiday gift for any kid!
- 🍎 APPLE DEALS 🍎
- Apple Watch Ultra 2 in Black Titanium: $719 (reg. $799) (all-time low price)
- Apple Watch Ultra 2: $759 (reg. $799)
- Apple Watch Series 10: $329 (reg. $399) (all-time low price)
- Apple Watch SE: $169 (reg. $249) (all-time low price)
- AirPods Pro 2: $169.99 (reg. $249)
- AirPods 4: $119 (reg. $129) (all-time low price)
- AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation: $168.99 (reg. $179)
- M2 MacBook Air 13-inch: $799 (reg. $999)
- M3 MacBook Air 13-inch: $849 (reg. $1,099) (all-time low price)
- M3 MacBook Air 15-inch: $999.99 (reg. $1,299)
- M4 MacBook Pro 14-inch: $1,399 (reg. $1,599) (all-time low price)
- AirTag 4-pack: From $72.99 (reg. $99) at Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy
- iPad 10th-Gen: $249.99 (reg. $399) (all-time low price)
- Check out more of the best Apple deals in our guide
- 🚀 TRENDING SALES 🚀
- The Ninja BL770 Blender & Mega Kitchen System is on sale for $99.99 instead of $200, which is a huge 50% discount
- Pick up a TCL 65-Inch QM7 QLED 4K Smart TV for only $698 on sale
- The $130 Ember heated electric coffee mug is on sale for $79.49, an all-time low
- Special promos that get you Amazon credit, savings, and freebies:
- Spend $300+ on already-discounted Amazon devices, save an extra 20%
- You can get a free Echo Pop AND a free Amazon Smart Plug ($65 value) when you buy a pre-lit artificial Christmas tree starting at $99!
- Buy four cleaning products, save $10
- The $1,500 Sony X77L 85-inch smart TV is down to $998, which is unreal for a massive TV this good
- Want to spend way less? Insignia F20 smart TV deals start at just $59.99
- TP-Link Kasa mini smart plugs are $18.99 for a 4-pack, which is an all-time low of just $4.75 per plug
- The Bose TV Speaker soundbar is down to an all-time low of $199, and other Bose soundbars are also discounted
- The Miele Classic C1 Turbo Team Bagged Canister Vacuum that everyone speaks so highly of is 20% off at $375.20
- 20,000+ people have bought a Magic Bullet blender in the past month, and now it’s down to $29.49
- The Samsung Q60D 55-inch smart TV is on sale right now for just $497.99
More deals to check out
Below, you’ll find some of the most popular deals that our readers are currently taking advantage of.