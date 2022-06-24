Discover Samsung event: 10 deals you need to see to believe

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Amazon’s massive Prime Day 2022 sales event is just a few weeks away. That means there will soon be an avalanche of unbelievable deals on anything and everything you can think of. In fact, there are already some outstanding early Prime Day deals available right now — including free money from Amazon! But Prime Day isn’t the only game in town this summer. The huge Discover Samsung event you’ve been waiting for is now underway, and it’s packed full of terrific deals on popular Samsung devices.

From Galaxy phones and tablets to headphones, kitchen appliances, and stunning Samsung smart TVs. It’s all on sale right now in Samsung’s online store!

Discover Samsung is the company’s biggest event of the year, and we’re going to highlight our favorite deals for you right here.

Discover Samsung event: Best smartphone & tablet deals

Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

Anyone in search of a new Galaxy smartphone has come to the right place. During the big Discover Samsung event of June 2022, there are some seriously impressive deals on the latest Samsung Galaxy phones.

First up, you can get a Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G with free Galaxy Buds Live for as low as $599.99 with a trade-in. You can even trade in an old smartphone with a cracked screen and still get a credit up to $800. Plus, you’ll get 30% off when you also buy a Galaxy Tab S8 series tablet.

Speaking of Galaxy S8 Tablets, Samsung is offering free $200 Galaxy Buds Pro with the purchase of any S8 series tablet.

And if you think those deals are impressive, wait until you see Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 3 offer.

Between now and the end of the Discover Samsung event, you can buy a new Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G with free Galaxy Watch 4 for the same low price of $599.99 with a trade-in. That means you’ll get a trade-in credit of up to $1,200!

And last but not least, you’ll get a free memory upgrade and a trade-in credit of up to $1,000 when you buy a Galaxy S22 Ultra or a Galaxy S22/S22+. That means you can score a Galaxy S22 256GB starting at $99.99 or a Galaxy S22 Ultra 256GB for $199.99.

Here’s a recap of those five great deals:

More great Samsung deals

Image source: Samsung

The deals listed above are terrific for anyone in search of a new smartphone or tablet. Of course, that’s just the tip of the iceberg in the Discover Samsung summer sales event.

There are also fantastic deals available on Samsung TVs, kitchen appliances, smartwatches, laptops, and more. Here are five additional deals that we love:

Do you want to see more of the deep discounts from the big Discover Samsung event? Start shopping now because this Samsung mega-sale is set to end on Sunday, June 26.

