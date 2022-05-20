Costco is offering these special deals for Apple fans

If you haven’t felt that the price has been quite right yet to sign up for any of the myriad Apple subscription products that the iPhone maker offers — such as Apple TV Plus, Apple News Plus, or Apple Arcade — it might be worth your while to check out a series of discounts that Costco is currently offering as part of an overall Costco membership.

Yes, the membership-only, low-price retail chain that sells everything from breakfast cereals to funeral caskets is also letting its members sign up for the Apple services mentioned above — at a discount.

Discounted Apple subscriptions

The promotion is pretty hard to miss, as it’s displayed prominently near the top of the main Costco webpage. And the key offerings here are 1-year subscriptions to those three Apple services.

Image source: Costco

If you click that banner mentioning Apple, it takes you to the special promotion for each Apple service.

Apple News Plus discount offered: Apple doesn’t offer a yearly subscription tier for its premium news product, only a monthly option at $9.99/month. That works out to $120 on a yearly basis, whereas Costco is letting its members subscribe to the news product for just $89.99/year.

Apple TV Plus discount offered: Apple’s Netflix alternative is increasingly coming into its own, with this year alone already producing some incredible titles — Pachinko, Slow Horses, Severance, and the upcoming Apple Original Film Cha Cha Real Smooth, to name just a few. You can buy a monthly TV Plus subscription from Apple for $4.99/month, or a yearly option will cost you $49.99. Costco, however, is selling a 1-year subscription to Apple TV Plus for $44.99.

Apple Arcade discount offered: Same as above, $44.99.

Costco membership benefits

So, how much do you have to pay to enjoy benefits like those and more?

A “Gold Star” Costco membership, which allows you to shop online and in Costco store warehouses, costs just $60 annually. It also includes two membership cards. If you don’t mind paying a little more, though, there’s also an “Executive”-level membership tier that costs $120 a year. Its perks include a 2 percent annual reward, plus Costco services discounts. As well as two membership cards, and the ability to shop online and in Costco store warehouses, among other benefits.

You can read more about the membership offerings right here. Moreover, it’s also important to note that Costco is increasing the number of opportunities that people have to put one of these memberships to use, thanks to the chain’s growth plans for the rest of 2022.

You can keep up to date with new Costco store announcements right here, at the membership club’s “New Locations Coming Soon” page. As many as 28 new Costco store locations are opening through the rest of this year, including almost a dozen in a matter of months.