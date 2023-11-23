Each year on Black Friday, there are certain products that are always best-sellers. And, of course, many of them are big-ticket items like TVs, appliances, and laptops. You can see all the best Black Friday 2023 deals in our guide.

But just because pricey products are very popular doesn’t mean affordable deals should go unnoticed. That’s why we’re rounding up all the best Black Friday deals under $50.

See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing

You undoubtedly had a list of items on your radar ahead of Black Friday 2023. Perhaps you had your eye on a new 4K TV or a laptop. Maybe you’ve been waiting for Black Friday Instant Pot deals to upgrade an old model. Or you might have been eying a pair of premium Sony noise cancelling headphones.

But if you want to see all the best affordable deals on products from the likes of Amazon, Sony, Blink, Ring, and more, you’ve come to the right place. We’ll cover all that and more in this big roundup!

Best. Deals. Sales. Your inbox. Sign up for our exclusive daily deals list, sent every AM. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Our favorite deals under $50

Image source: Yevhenii

When discussing the best Black Friday deals under $50, it makes sense to start with Amazon. That’s because the retailer has so many best-sellers on sale at rock-bottom prices right now.

For starters, the #1 best-selling Fire TV Stick 4K is down to $24.99. This is Amazon’s best-selling dongle, and it’s down to the lowest price of the year.

Available on Amazon

If you don’t need 4K, the deals start at just $15.99 for the Fire TV Stick Lite.

That’s a crazy price, but we don’t recommend buying that model right now. Why would you when the Fire TV Stick with an upgraded Alexa Voice Remote is on sale for just $4 more?

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

There are also some fantastic Echo deals that’ll cost you under $50.

Among them, our two favorites are the Echo Dot for $22.99 and the Echo Show 5 for just $39.99 instead of $90.

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Also of note, the All-new Echo Buds are on sale for $34.99, and the Echo Glow is down to $16.99.

Plus, the Amazon Smart Plug with more than 453,000 5-star reviews is down to $14.99

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Last but not least, the Echo Auto is on sale right now for $34.99. That’s incredible on its own, allowing you to add hands-free Alexa to any car. But you might want to pause for a moment before you get one.

Are you wondering why? It’s because the same $34.99 also gets you an Echo Auto bundled with 6 months of Amazon Music Unlimited!

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Best video game deals under $50

Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

If you’re a gamer, there are tons of great Black Friday deals under $50 this year. You’ll find so many right here, but there are a few sales we really need to highlight.

Nintendo Switch

First, Nintendo Switch fans will find a bunch of games on sale for $39 or less. These are all sellout risks, so you’d better hurry and check out those deals.

Also, every single Switch owner out there should take advantage of the Black Friday deal that gets you a SanDisk 128GB microSD with a Nintendo Switch Online 12-Month Membership for under $35.

Available on Amazon

Headphones under $50

Image source: Tozo/Amazon

Are you looking for headphones deals under $50 for Black Friday 2022? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered with four fantastic options.

First and foremost, Sony WH-CH510 Bluetooth headphones are on sale for just $49.88, matching an all-time low price. Those are fantastic on-ear headphones that everyone loves so much. You can also pick up JBL Tune 510BT wireless headphones for $24.95, but they might sell out soon.

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Moving on to wireless earbuds, two of Amazon’s all-time best-sellers are under $50 for Black Friday. TOZO T10 true wireless earbuds with a wireless charging case are down to $18.99 today. Believe it or not, they have a whopping 231,000+ 5-star reviews on Amazon.

You can also pick up TOZO T6 true wireless earbuds with a wireless charging case for $20.99 instead of $40. These have 172,000+ 5-star ratings, and people love them so much.

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Other affordable Black Friday deals

Image source: IM_VISUALS/Adobe

As if all those awesome Black Friday deals under $50 weren’t enough, we have a few more highlights to show you.

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

More Black Friday 2023 coverage

If you’re looking for all the best deals for Black Friday 2023, you’ll find them in our extensive coverage.

The shopping experts at BGR have combed through all the biggest Black Friday sales online. We have hand-picked all the best deals with the deepest discounts on popular items. The team here at BGR has more than 4 decades of combined experience finding all the best bargains for our readers. With that in mind, you can rest assured that this is your one-stop shop for all of your Black Friday deal-hunting needs.

Below, you’ll find all of BGR’s guides on the best deals and sales of Black Friday 2023. Be sure to browse through them all if you want to see the very best sales that are available this year. And you should also check back regularly because we’ll update them periodically with new sales as they go live.