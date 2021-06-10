Best Winter Running Gear to Help You Crush a Chilly Workout

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

There is never a time when it isn’t acceptable to run outside. You have the whole world and you can easily make it your training course. While a lot of people move inside to use a treadmill when it gets cold outside, it just isn’t quite the same as having your sneakers hit the pavement and breathing in fresh air. If you’re serious about running, you know you need to train all year round in order to compete at your very best. So when the snow is on the ground and it’s possibly icy out, you need to be prepared. There are certain pieces of clothing you can wear that will make running easier in the winter, especially when your lungs are burning trying to handle that frigid air. We’ve highlighted some of our favorites to get you out of dealing with the monotonous noise of a treadmill squeaking. Let’s take a look.

When it comes to working out in the winter time, most importantly, you’re going to want to be warm. But you’re also going to want to be able to move and not feel rigid while you’re running and with the ARSUXEO Winter Warm UP Thermal Softshell Cycling Jacket, you won’t have that problem. This extremely warm jacket is made of 85% polyester and 15% spandex, so it’s breathable but cozy. It consists of three layers to keep you dry as well as warm. The top layer serves as a windbreaker that beads up moisture and wicks it away. The middle layer is a waterproof membrane film that is breathable and the third layer is a warm fleece to help regulate your temperature. This features a drop tail and elastic hem, so you can ride a bicycle in it or go for a run in it. It has reflective surfaces on both the front and back to announce yourself in the nighttime. There are two inner zippered pockets that allow you to store your phone and keys while you’re out. Each arm has a longer cuff to protect your wrists and hands and to keep the cold air from coming in. There are stretch inserts to add to the custom fit and aid in circulating air. You can do pretty much anything outdoors in this jacket.

Key Features:

Waterproof membrane film

Windbreak that beads up moisture

Two inner zippered pockets

Don’t feel the chill on your throat

There aren’t many things worse than dealing with biting wind hitting you in the face and neck when you’re outside in the winter. Now, if you’re propelling yourself into it with your own two feet, you’re going to want some sort of protection and that’s where the DG Hill Arctic Thick Heat Trapping Thermal Neck Warmers comes into play. These can be worn by both men and women and they dry easier than a scarf would. Each of these has a higher quality of thermal yarn that maximizes heat retention. You can get this two pack of warmers in either gray, black, blue and purple or brown. The fleece interior portion of the neck warmer is soft and breathable and just slips over your head to cover your mouth and neck. It manages the moisture coming out of your mouth or in the air and handles the thermal properties of winter. This is great to wear while running, skiing, snowboarding, sledding or any other outdoor winter activity. It is made of 100% polyester and has a 100% acrylic lining. You’ll be able to wear one and have one on hand at all times.

Key Features:

Can be worn by both men and women

Two pack of warmers in five colors

Made of 100% polyester

Keep those legs warm

Leggings and the entire line of “athleisure” have really become prominent over the past 10 years or so. Yoga pants are a popular thing to wear all around and if you’re looking for something for the winter, BALEAF Women’s Fleece Lined Leggings are a great choice. The reason these are great for the winter are because of the soft fleece lining that provides warmth with its micro-fleece fabric. These are made from 87% polyester and 13% spandex, providing durability and flexibility all in one. The breathability of the fabric keeps your skin warm and lifts moisture away from your body to help you dry quicker and keep you comfortable. The flatlock seams reduce chafing and increase the ability to be worn. There is an anti-drop, high-rise and wide waistband to provides you with maximum coverage. For those who don’t like to leave your phone at home, there is a hidden pocket in the waistband to store it in. It also has a gusseted crotch for a wider range of movement. You can get these in 10 different colors, so you can really stock up for the winter.

Key Features:

Flatlock seams to reduce chafing

Made from 87% polyester and 13% spandex

Lifts moisture away from your body

Protect your ears

The Lauzq Winter Fleece Ear Warmers Muffs Headband will allow you to run or workout and not have red ears at the end. There are so many color options and quantity options for you to choose from, allowing you to look great and have enough for the winter. Made of 75% fleece and 25% polyester, it protects your ears from wind. You won’t even realize you’re wearing it, as it is breathable and super soft. Perfect for hiking, skiing, running, snowboarding and more, this fits men, women, and children. This headband will remain in place.

Key Features:

Protects your ears from wind

Breathable and super soft

Remains in place

Move with ease

The INBIKE Winter Fleece Windproof Thermal Pants can be used for many activities. They are made from 100% polyester and they are highly stretchy with a ton of breathability. These are soft and comfortable to wear, so you’ll be able to lock in warmth. Ideal for cycling, fishing, hunting, or jogging in colder temperatures, they sport a high elastic waist band. It won’t feel too loose or too tight on your body. This pair features a patched design.

Key Features:

Soft and comfortable to wear

Locks in warmth

Ideal for cycling, fishing, or hunting