Best Verizon iPhone deals for November 2022

Verizon has a ton of deals on iPhones, Apple iPads, and Apple accessories. These deals range from trade-in deals to free phones, internet deals, and upgrade plans. These deals will save you a lot of money and help you get recent iPhones at lower prices.

These deals also come with specific requirements to be met before you can benefit from them. We’ll show you the latest iPhone deals from Verizon and the requirements for each deal. Read through, and you will find something for yourself.

Do bear in mind that these deals change frequently. So, you must often check here for the latest Verizon iPhone deals.

The best Verizon deals

Here is a quick summary of all Verizon deals in this article:

The best iPhone deals from Verizon

The latest premium flagships from Apple are available with great deals from Verizon. Verizon offers up to a $1000 trade-in rebate on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. This is a fantastic offer that will save you so much money. You are eligible for this deal with a new unlimited line and the trade-in. And that’s not all!

New users and those switching from other networks are eligible for an additional $200 gift card. You can redeem the gift card at various online stores. This is one of the best carrier deals that you can find for these Apple devices.

Apple iPhone 14 & iPhone 14 Plus deal: Up to $800 off on both phones

Verizon has something else for you if you want the latest iPhones but don’t want to spend so much money. With a trade-in rebate, you can get up to $800 off on the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus. You also get an additional $200 gift card if you switch from another carrier.

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max: Available at $10 monthly with an unlimited plan

While it may have been overshadowed by last month’s release of the iPhone 14, the iPhone 13 Pro Max remains a top-notch smartphone. Apple’s 2021 flagship is being offered at Verizon for just $15 monthly. No trade-ins are required to enjoy this fantastic offer. But you need to get a Verizon unlimited plan along with the phone. New customers also get additional savings courtesy of Verizon’s $200 gift card.

Apple iPhone 13 Pro: Get it for just $5 monthly

Save big on the Apple iPhone 13 Pro and get it at an unbelievable price of $5 monthly from Verizon. No trade-in is required to get this offer. Customers are only required to get a new line. You also get an extra $200 gift card if you switch from another cellular provider.

Apple iPhone 13: Available at $5 monthly

The Apple iPhone 13 is available at $5 monthly from Verizon. New customers also get $200 when they switch to Verizon. This massive 74% discount saves you from paying $19.44 monthly.

Apple iPhone 13 Mini: Free from Verizon!

The most affordable phone in the Apple iPhone 13 series, the iPhone 13 Mini, is available for free from Verizon! New and existing customers get this free phone when they get a new line.

Apple iPhone 12: Free with a new unlimited plan

The iPhone 12 might be two years old, but it remains a capable Apple device with a lot to offer. Like the iPhone 13 Mini, the iPhone 12 is available for free from Verizon. All you need to do is to get a new unlimited 5G plan. Existing and new customers can enjoy this offer. Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband is available in more areas. The iPhone 12 remains one of the cheapest ways to enjoy Verizon’s incredibly fast 5G offering.

Apple iPhone 12 Mini: Get it free from Verizon and save $500

Get the iPhone 12 Mini for free from Verizon. This is one of the best Verizon phone deals, as it saves you $500 while giving you a free iPhone. You need a new line to get this deal, whether you are an existing customer or a new customer.

The best Apple iPad deals from Verizon

Verizon also has awesome deals on Apple iPad tablets. Here are the best iPad deals from Verizon.

The brand-new iPad 10 has a $100 off deal with any plan. You’ll also get $180 off when you trade in an older iPad.

The new iPad Pro is faster than previous iPad Pro versions. You’ll enjoy $100 off with any plan that you subscribe too and get $180 if you trade in an older iPad.

The newly released 2022 iPad Air is available from Verizon with a $100 discount off the retail price. You can also get an additional $180 off with an eligible trade-in.

The Apple iPad Pro 2021 combines fast hardware with the new iPadOS for a performance rivaling modern desktop computers. Get $100 off this device with Verizon’s current discount. You also get an additional $180 off with a trade-in. But you’ll need to pay a one-time activation fee of $35 on your new device.

The small-sized iPad Mini is available from Verizon at $100 off the retail price. You also get an additional $180 off this portable tablet with an eligible trade-in.

Verizon accessory deals

Other than smartphone deals, Verizon has the right deals for accessories that will rightly complement your smartphone. Here are the latest accessory deals from Verizon.

Apple Watch Series 8: As low as $11 per month with purchase of new phone

The Apple Watch Series 8 is the latest Apple Watch. Get it for only $11 per month when you purchase a new iPhone as well.

The Apple Watch SE is a budget Apple Watch that offers a cheap, affordable means of getting an Apple Watch. And it is even cheaper thanks to a Verizon deal that gives you up to $180 off with a trade-in.

Apple Watch Series 7: Up to $180 off with a trade-in

The Apple Watch Series 7 is available from Verizon with a trade-in for up to $180 off. The Apple Watch Series 7 may be more expensive than the Apple Watch SE, but you get additional features. These features make the price difference worth it.

FAQ

What is the best iPhone to buy in 2022? The iPhone 14 Pro max is the best iPhone model in the market. It offers a large display, 48 MP camera, 120 Hz refresh rate, and other premium features. Is Verizon giving away free phones right now? Yes, you can get some smartphones free from Verizon right now. These phones are totally free, with no trade-in required. The iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone SE, and a few other smartphones are free. Most of these free phone deals require you to get a new line with an unlimited plan. Is Verizon giving out free iPhone 13 phones? Yes, the iPhone 13 Mini is currently free from Verizon. Does Verizon pay you to switch to 2022? Yes, Verizon does pay new customers to switch to their services. You get special deals and gift cards that are unavailable to their current customers. Is Verizon giving free 5G phones? Yes, the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, and iPhone 13 Mini are free from Verizon. These phones come with 5G connectivity. How can I get Verizon to waive the upgrade fee? You can get your upgrade fees waived with a trade-in offer. The old device you are trading in should be in proper working condition. Damaged phones may not be eligible for trade-ins. Your upgrade fees can also be waived on a qualifying unlimited plan. Do I need to upgrade my Verizon plan for 5G? Yes, you do. Verizon’s 5G network coverage across the country is fast-growing, but you need an eligible phone plan to enjoy its 5G services. Why is Verizon charging me for a free phone? The charges on Verizon’s free phones are their cellular charges for calls and internet connection.

