Best Travel Coffee Mug

One of the (many) side effects that comes from full-time adulting is the slow and steady build-up of a crippling caffeine addiction. Many of us need caffeine to function on a day-to-day basis and, without it, we are essentially useless. However, getting your coffee fix from Starbucks or your local coffee shop every day can get a bit pricey. Brewing your own coffee and bringing it with you is a much more cost-effective option for the long run. But in order to do this, you’re going to need a solid travel coffee mug to carry your morning brew. Well, unless you like spilling hot coffee all over yourself on the way to work.

Use this travel coffee mug all the time

If you plan on getting a mug for your everyday commute, whether its right down the road or a two-hour train ride, you can’t go wrong with the Thermos Stainless King 16 Ounce Travel Mug with Handle. Thanks to Thermos’s vacuum insulation technology, your coffee can stay hot up to five hours, giving you ample time to drink it on your commute or once you get to work. It can easily fit in almost any cupholder, and it comes with a side handle so you don’t have to hold the cup itself. If you’re more a tea drinker, there’s a built-in tea hook to help keep your tea bag from falling into the beverage. Basically, you can’t go wrong with this travel mug if you plan on using it daily.

Key Features:

Coffee can stay hot up to five hours

Easily fits in almost any cupholder

Built-in tea hook to keep your tea bag from falling

THERMOS Stainless King Vacuum-Insulated Travel Mug, 16 Ounce, Matte Red Price: $24.66 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Get use out of the lids

For those who prefer a mug with a little more versatility, the Hydro Flask Travel Coffee Flask is the way to go. What makes this mug so versatile is the variety of compatible caps you can use — the wide flex cap, the wide flip lid, and the wide straw lid are all compatible (but sold separately). So if you decide to switch it up and drink an iced coffee, for example, you can opt for the wide straw lid. In terms of temperature control, this premium grade 18/8 stainless steel, BPA-free mug will keep your drink hot for six hours and conversely, keep drinks cold for a full 24-hours. Plus, five percent of all proceeds go to a charity of your choice, so for all the kind-hearted folks out there, this is a great buy.

Key Features:

Keeps your hot drinks hot for six hours

Keeps cold drinks cold for 24 hours

Variety of compatible caps you can use

Hydro Flask Travel Coffee Flask - 16 oz, Pacific Price: $44.95 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

A travel coffee mug that’s still easy to grab

While the aforementioned mugs are simple to pick up, if you want something sleeker, the Contigo AUTOSEAL West Loop Vacuum-Insulated Stainless Steel Travel Mug is a basic, yet highly effective travel mug for big-time coffee drinkers. This stainless steel mug holds a whopping 20 oz. of liquid and can keep your coffee hot for up to seven hours, actually giving it a leg up on the other two mugs in those two regards. The autoseal technology also helps make your beverage spill-proof, making it ideal for long car rides, train commutes, and bumpy subway excursions.

Key Features:

Holds 20 oz. of liquid

Keeps coffee hot for seven hours

Autoseal technology

Contigo Autoseal West Loop Vacuum-Insulated Travel Mug, 20 Oz, Stainless Steel Price: $34.19 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Find the one that’s right for you

The S’well Stainless Steel Traveler Bottle with Commuter Lid is ideal for anybody who is hitting the road. This is a great choice because of the variety it is offered with. You can get it in 29 different colors and in four different sizes. You can get one that holds 12, 16, 20, or 40 ounces. Each one has three layers of insulation and the vacuum-insulated construction will keep hot drinks hot for six hours and cold drinks cold for 24 hours. This comes with a screw-on Commuter Lid that gives you splash-free drinking on the go. The exterior won’t condensate, making it more sturdy when you pick it up.

Key Features:

Screw-on Commuter Lid

Exterior won’t condensate

29 different colors

S'well Stainless Steel Traveler Bottle With Commuter Lid - 16 Fl Oz - Teakwood - Triple - Layer… Price: $33.60 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

This mug will last a while

You’ll love the ingenuity of the YETI Rambler 14 oz. Stainless Steel Vacuum Insulated Mug with Lid. It is construction from 18/8 stainless steel that is puncture- and dent-resistant. It won’t rust or show any scratches. You can put it in the dishwasher to clean it and the thick gauge steel makes for stronger and more durable drinkware. It is double-wall vacuum insulated and to keep cold drinks cold and hot drinks hot. There are 20 colors to choose from for this best travel coffee mug and the outside won’t condensate.

Key Features:

20 colors to choose from

Double-wall vacuum insulated

Constructed from 18/8 stainless steel

YETI Rambler 14 oz Stainless Steel Vacuum Insulated Mug with Lid, Navy Price: $38.97 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

