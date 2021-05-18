Best Record Storage Holder

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Trends come in and out of favor all of the time. That’s what makes them trendy. Something that may have gone out of style is sure to come back in shortly. Over the past decade, we’ve seen a clamoring to bring back music on vinyl records, just how they were recorded and used in the early to mid 20th century. Playing music on vinyl can give you some of the best audio and bring back waves of nostalgia. For those who collect records, they aren’t small by any means. So if you’re trying to build up your library, you’re going to need somewhere to put them all. Record storage is something you’ll need to consider. Vinyl discs are not the strongest items in the universe and you want to make sure your investments are safe. With any of the record storage holders we’ve highlighted below, you’re sure to enjoy your music the way it was played back in the day and now again.

Store them and leave them out

Image source: Crosley/Amazon

Offering plenty of room to store your records, the Crosley AC1004A-TN Record Storage Crate is a solid option for anybody trying to keep their records together. This can hold up to 75 records, as it measures 18″L x 13.63″W x 9.5″H. You can fit between 40 and 75 in there, depending on the albums, obviously. Some of those special editions with multiple records may cut down your ability, but there is plenty of room in this crate. There are integrated carry handles, thanks to the open side design and the entire crate is made up of finished solid wood. There is a fire-branded Crosley logo on the end of the crate for a little bit of flair. There are 13 different colors and patterns you can choose from, including black, mahogany, acorn, white, natural, red, sage, tourmaline, as well as a stackable natural and four different Beatles-themed options.

Key Features:

13 different colors and patterns

Open side design

Fits between 40 and 75 records

Crosley AC1004A-TN Record Storage Crate Holds up to 75 Albums, Tourmaline List Price: $44.95 Price: $24.96 You Save: $19.99 (44%)

Put it next to the player

For a sleek way to store your records that’s shatterproof, there’s the KAIU Vinyl Record Storage Holder. This boasts stronger and break-resistant acrylic with an angled end plate. This allows you to hear that flipping noise that you’d normally hear in a record store while you’re perusing your records. This can hold up to 50 12″ LPs or 7″ singles, so you can keep them tidy without twisting or bending them. It takes almost no time to assemble, as everything you’ll need is included in the box.

Key Features:

Break-resistant acrylic

Angled end plate

Holds 50 12″ LPs

KAIU Vinyl Record Storage Holder - Stacks up to 50 Albums, 7 or 12 inch - Solid Wood Stand with… List Price: $44.99 Price: $32.99 You Save: $12.00 (27%)

Add to your décor

Image source: Novogratz/Amazon

Able to house your record player and records, you’ll love how much storage the Novogratz Concord Turntable Stand provides. Novogratz offers different versions of the turntable stand, giving you options. This one comes in four finishes: walnut, brown oak, white, and white/blue. The walnut choice has a medium brown woodgrain laminate particleboard and MDF that offer sturdiness while the black hairpin metal legs give it all a retro look. This is a double wide stand that offers plenty of space with two open storage areas. The cubbies each have metal dividers to better store your albums.

Key Features:

Black hairpin metal legs

Double wide stand

Two open storage areas

Novogratz Concord Turntable Stand, White/Walnut Price: $221.99

Take them with you

Want to be able to carry your records around with you? Then the Victrola Vintage Vinyl Record Storage Carrying Case could be the right pick for you. This vinyl record holder has a carrying handle that makes it easy to transport from place to place or gig to gig. This fits 33’s, 45’s, and 78’s, and can safely store 30 records. This will keep them dust and scratch-free and provide you with a storage holder that won’t take up a ton of room in your home. It comes in eight different colors, so you’ll be able to choose from black, brown, gray, galaxy, retro map, tie dye, turquoise, and the Union Jack flag.

Key Features:

Carrying handle

Fits all kinds of records

Eight different colors

Victrola Vintage Vinyl Record Storage and Carrying Case, Fits all Standard Records - 33 1/3, 45… List Price: $39.99 Price: $34.92 You Save: $5.07 (13%)

Show off your collection

Show off your collection by making it a part of your home décor, thanks to the Hudson Hi-Fi LP Vinyl Record Wall Display. This comes with display shelves that you can arrange however you like. You can get one, four, six, or 12 of them in either clear acrylic, black satin, grey, or white pearl. You can choose your favorite albums, making it easy to grab them when you want to play them. They’ll display your records and keep them stored. These will fix to all wall types.

Key Features:

Comes in multiple packs

Clear acrylic, black satin, grey, or white pearl

Fix to all wall types