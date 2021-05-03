If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

There are plenty of hobbies that anybody can pick up at any time. Putting together puzzles, jogging, bird watching and stamp collecting are all activities that can pass the time and put a little bit of enjoyment into someone’s life. A hobby that you can add to your list that would be beneficial for yourself and those around you is jewelry making. Making your own jewelry can be a great way to show off your style and creativity while providing your gifts for your friends and potentially a side way of making money for yourself. Learning how to make it is one aspect you’ll have to figure out but having the right equipment is another. Pliers are definitely going to be needed for working with clasps or any other kind of metal jewelry. Rings, bracelets, necklaces, anklets, and other types of jewelry can all be made using pliers. We’ve taken a look and found our favorite pliers for jewelry making to give you an idea of what’s out there. Check out our picks below and get ready to enjoy your newest hobby.

Many pliers to choose from

With a pack like the WORKPRO 7-Piece Jewelers Pliers Set, you’ll be able to keep all of your pliers together in one place. This comes with six different pliers, four of which measure 5″, one 4 1/4″ one and another that’s 4 3/4″. The carrying pouch allows you to bring them wherever you may want to craft. They are all created by drop forged carbon steel for durability and the handles are covered in a soft and plastic grip for easy use. The set includes nylon jaw pliers, round nose pliers, bent nose pliers, diagonal cut nose pliers, flat nose pliers, wire looping pliers, and a brass ring. This is an ideal set for beginners and professionals alike.

Six different pliers

Carrying pouch to keep them together

Handles are covered in soft plastic grips

Make it easy to differentiate

You won’t have a problem grabbing the pliers that you want when you own the Cousin Craft & Jewelry Making Tool Kit, 3-Piece. There are three tools in one kit, as it comes with needle nosed pliers, round nose pliers, and side cutters. The needle nosed pliers come with an aqua colored handle while the round nose pliers have purple handles and the side cutters have pink handles. You can use this set for creating loops, curves, picking, placing, shaping, and holding. The side cutters can be used for cutting through hard temper wires.

Three pairs of pliers

Colorful handles on each to sort out

Use for creating loops and curves

Get yourself a jewelry making kit with pliers

Get ahead of the curve by being set with jump rings with the Supla Jewelry Making Beading Suppliers Set. All of the jump rings are in silver and they come in seven different sizes, ranging between 4mm to 7 mm in diameter. They also come in various thicknesses, allowing you to use which ones you need for a certain job. You’ll also receive three different kinds of pliers, as it includes round nose pliers, flat nose pliers, and side cutters. This also has curved tip tweezers and an open/close ring tool. All of the rings are made from iron. The jump ring container measures 3.5″ x 1.4″ x 0.9″.

Jump rings in seven different sizes

Three different pliers

Container that holds it all

For those who just need one pair of pliers

Picking up The Beadsmith Bent Chain-Nose Pliers for Crafting and Repair is a cost-effective option. Thanks to the bent nose, you’ll be able to get into difficult spots without as much hand or wrist fatigue. The pliers are 4.5″ in length and the tips are 1.5mm at the most narrow point. These include a leaf spring and a sturdy box joint construction. These are meant for beading and other intricate work.

Sturdy box joint construction

Bent nose to get into difficult spots

Include a leaf spring

Working with plastic snaps

The KAMsnaps Lead-Tested Starter Pack has a lot of what you’re looking for. This comes with 100 complete snaps (200 caps, 100 sockets, and 100 studs) in 10 assorted rainbow colors. The KAMsnaps K2 basic pliers work with plastic snaps only, perfect for this set. It comes with an awl as well. You can use the snaps for clothing, diapers, bibs, towels, and more. There are multiple dies included for other designs.

Comes with 100 complete snaps

Pliers work with plastic snaps only

Multiple dies included for other designs

