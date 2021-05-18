Best Hiking Backpack

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Wanderlust is a desire and a need to travel. Many people start their adventures at a young age and the desire to travel and explore new areas of the world keeps their wanderlust fueled. There are so many fascinating places on this planet to visit that it’s impossible to see them all. But you certainly can try. From mountains, oceans, valleys, rivers, cities, and other majestic areas, you never know what you might find when you head out. For those who enjoy wilderness, hiking is an ideal way to see areas of the world you may never have before. But you’re going to need a hiking backpack to bring with you. This can carry the essential items you need, like water, food, and a first aid kit, so you can hike safely. We’ve done some digging and handpicked five of the best hiking backpacks available to help you quench your traveling needs. Let’s take a look.

For shorter hikes

Ideal for a leisurely hike, the Osprey Daylite Daypack can pack a lot in a little storage area. This is made from nylon and it is imported. The large panel loading main compartment provides accessibility to the inside contents, so you won’t have to go rooting around to find what you’re looking for. The dual mesh side pockets stretch to provide you with more storage options. There is an interior sleeve that can be used for a water reservoir or a tablet, so you can bring this with you on a business trip or a hike. It comes in 14 different colors, so you can pick which one you like the most. The back panel is mesh and ventilated to feel cooling and there is a front zippered pocket that has a key clip and a mesh organizer.

Key Features:

Made from nylon

Comes in 14 different colors

Lots of storage space

Osprey Daylite Daypack Black ,One Size Price: $68.20 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

For those who can’t carry as much

Wearing the Venture Pal Lightweight Packable Durable Travel Hiking Backpack Daypack will feel like you don’t have anything on your shoulders. It is extremely lightweight as it weighs only 0.7 pounds. It has a polyester lining and multiple zippered closures. It is made from ultra-light, tear- and water-resistant material to last you many hikes. It is enhanced at major stress points and has a double bottom that is built for security. The shoulder straps are constructed from breathable mesh with sponge padding and you can adjust the length of the straps. It can hold up to 35 liters and there are multiple pockets.

Key Features:

Extremely lightweight

Polyester lining and multiple zippered closures

Shoulder straps made from breathable mesh

Venture Pal Lightweight Packable Durable Travel Hiking Backpack Daypack (Orange) Price: $19.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

For those going on longer trips

If you’re heading out on hikes and camping trips, consider the TETON Sports Scout 3400 Internal Frame Backpack. This is a versatile quick trip pack that is great for adults and kids. Perfect for a two to four day trip, this has a 55L capacity and weighs 4.5 pounds. You can make multiple torso adjustments to open up for a wider range of motion and body sizes. The durable open-cell foam lumbar pad and molded channels provide maximum comfort. There is a sleeping bag compartment, compression straps, and exterior pockets for strategic packing.

Key Features:

55L capacity and weighs 4.5 pounds

Multiple torso adjustments for wide array of body sizes

Molded channels provide maximum comfort

TETON Sports Scout 3400 Internal Frame Backpack; High-Performance Backpack for Backpacking, Hik… List Price: $82.46 Price: $75.95 You Save: $6.51 (8%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Getting caught in the rain won’t be a huge drag

You’re bound to experience some weather at some point during a long hike. If you have the Loowoko Hiking Backpack 50L Travel Camping Backpack with Rain Cover, it won’t be a problem. Offered in green, black, dark blue, orange, or red, this has a polyester lining and a zippered closure. There are eight adjustable straps, great for tying up your pack or sleeping bag, mat, hammock, tripod, and more. This works for men and women between 5′ and 6’5″. A rain cover is included and the rip-stop polyester material can stop water from seeping in.

Key Features:

Eight adjustable straps

Comes with a rain cover and rip-stop polyester material that’s waterproof

Fits men and women between 5′ and 6’5″

Loowoko Hiking Backpack 50L Travel Camping Backpack with Rain Cover for Outdoor (Green) List Price: $65.47 Price: $49.99 You Save: $15.48 (24%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Match your style

With plenty of color options to pick from, you’ll be hard-pressed not to find a MOUNTAINTOP 40L Hiking Backpack you like. There are 20 color choices and the main compartment is the size of the whole backpack. It measures 20″H x 12″W x 4.5″D and the adjustable hip belt can fit waist sizes between 25″ and 55″. This features a breathable molded foam back panel and S-shaped shoulder straps to ensure you can properly carry the weight of your gear.

Key Features:

Measures 20″H x 12″W x 4.5″D

Comes in 20 different colors

Features a breathable molded foam back panel