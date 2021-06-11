Best Egg Slicer for Hard Boiled Eggs

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

People often say that you eat with your eyes first before you decide to actually eat something. You want to put out a good presentation when you’re preparing your food. If brunch is one of your favorite meals to serve, you know how important it is to diversify and plan out your spread. You can’t have multiples of the same kinds of food, just as many people wouldn’t want multiple pasta dishes for dinner (yet some people might love that). Anyway, when it comes to displaying your foods, a hard boiled egg is one of the most boring foods ever to look at. By slicing one, it adds a pop of color and allows you to show more on a plate than just a plain old egg. Cutting them with a kitchen knife is difficult, but an egg slicer will give you perfectly uniform cuts each time. Egg slicers allow you to make deviled eggs thinner as well. We’ve hand selected five of the best egg slicers on the market to help you with your next brunch.

Get one that’s built to last

Made in Germany, the Westmark Germany Multipurpose Stainless Steel Wire Egg Slicer is durable and built to last a long time. Each produce is made using high quality stainless steel wires as well as a cast aluminum model for its base and handles. It’s easy to use, as it slices not only eggs but other foods such as mushrooms, strawberries, kiwis, and many other smaller foods. The handle is ergonomic, making it comfortable to hold and slide through your food. You can pop this in the dishwasher super easily to clean it.

Key Features:

Base and handles are made from cast aluminum

Can be used on eggs as well as mushrooms, strawberries, kiwis, and more

Ergonomic handle for comfortable slicing

Westmark Germany Multipurpose Stainless Steel Wire Egg Slicer (Grey) Price: $18.48 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Vary up the cuts of your eggs

If you’re looking to change up your egg slicing practices, you should take a look at the OXO Good Grips Egg Slicer. This will quickly and easily slice hard-boiled eggs into perfect 5mm slices. It will cradle your egg in two different directions, allowing you to slice an egg into round or oblong slices. The raised handle lets you open and close the slicer without much effort. You can wash this in the top rack of the dishwasher. You can place this over a bowl or a plate, as the non-slip base provides for a comfortable grip.

Key Features:

Cradles the eggs in two directions

Raised handle lets you open and close it easily

Non-slip base provides a grip that’s comfortable

OXO Good Grips Egg Slicer Price: $9.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Enjoy a slicer on a budget

For a cost-effective option that won’t put a large dent in your wallet, reach for the Mainstay 33112 Egg Slicer with Stainless Steel Wires. You can cut your eggs into perfect slices with stainless steel blades. This is a lightweight and made from plastic material while also being able to be washed in the dishwasher. It is compact, so you won’t struggle putting it into your drawer. This is made from safe, durable ABS plastic.

Key Features:

Cuts with stainless steel blades

Lightweight plastic material can be washed in the dishwasher

Compact to store

Mainstay Egg Slicer with Stainless Steel Wires Price: $8.49 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Putting it away is simple

Easily pushing downward on the handles will help the Prepworks by Progressive Compact Egg Slicer cut your food. You can slice, wedge, and half eggs and soft foods all in one tool. It works with eggs, strawberries, mushrooms and others. You just place the food in the center of the base and select one slicer plate. If you just push the handles down, it will evenly slice the food. This is extremely compact, so it will store rather simply in your drawers. The non-skid base won’t move while you’re using it and it’s dishwasher safe.

Key Features:

Slice, wedge, and half eggs with this tool

Handles push down to evenly slice the food

Non-skid base won’t move while you’re using it

Prepworks by Progressive Compact Egg Slicer Price: $12.49 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Get more than just a slicer

Helping you not only slice your eggs but also cook them, the Mevis Line Egg Slicer with Perfect Boiled Egg Timer are great additions to your kitchen. You’ll be able to get perfect slices for salads and sandwiches. You can also use this for slicing mozzarella balls, strawberries, boiled potatoes and other foods. After you’ve cut through the food, you can turn it once more and slice through it more to dice it. This comes with an egg timer, so you’ll nail the proper cooking time. Made from food-safe poly resin, the egg timer changes color to show you how well done your food will be.

Key Features:

Comes with an egg slicer and egg timer

Slicer can be used for mozzarella balls and boiled potatoes

Timer changes color to show you how well done your food will be