Best Cyber Monday Sonos deals in 2021: Deck your home out with speakers

Sonos speakers are awesome. Not only are they well-designed, but they also sound great, and they’re available for all kinds of listening situations. There are speakers for just basic listening, soundbars for the living room, and even speakers built into lamps in partnership with Ikea.

Cyber Monday this year falls on November 29 — which means deals are right around the corner. As we get closer to Cyber Monday, we’re expecting to start seeing some great deals on Sonos speakers — including those from the likes of Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and more.

There are a number of things to think about before you buy a new speaker. For example, you’ll want to think about exactly where you plan on putting the speaker and how you plan on using it. As mentioned, Sonos offers speakers for all different kinds of listening situations, so you’ll want to think about where you plan on placing the speaker. You’ll also want to think about budget, as the company offers different speakers at different price points for the same setting. A good example is the fact that the Sonos Beam and Sonos Arc are both soundbars, but at pretty different price points.

Best Sonos Cyber Monday 2021 deals

Sonos speakers offer tons of great features. They support AirPlay, Google Assistant, and Amazon Alexa. Here are the best Sonos Cyber Monday deals available right now.

Two Room Set Sonos One SL (White) List Price: $644.99 Price: $568.50 You Save: $76.49 (12%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

When is Cyber Monday?

Cyber Monday will take place on November 29 this year, with Black Friday set to take place a few days earlier, on Monday, November 26.

How to get the best Cyber Monday Sonos deals

It can be a little scary to buy new speakers for your home — but when you’re buying from a well-known and reputable brand, the process isn’t overly difficult. We’ll only be including deals below that we actually think are high-quality.

If you see a solid deal on a Sonos speaker on Cyber Monday, it’s worth simply checking other retailers for the same product, and then buying.

Where are the best Cyber Monday Sonos deals

Sonos speakers will likely get steep discounts from a range of retailers, and we might even get discounts on Sonos’ own website.

Frankly, it can be difficult to tell exactly where the best deals will be. Generally speaking, the deals will likely be similar or the same across most retailers. If you find a great deal from a retailer like Amazon, it’ll likely be the same from Best Buy, Walmart, and so on.

We’ll be keeping an eye on the different retailers to find only the best deals.

Should I wait until Cyber Monday to buy a Sonos speaker?

That depends. If you’re in the market for new speakers, it’s at least worth waiting until Black Friday to buy a new Sonos speaker, considering the fact that we’re likely to see some great deals on Sonos speakers. If you see a great deal on a Sonos speaker on Black Friday, it’s probably a good idea to pull the trigger, considering the fact that we don’t know what kinds of deals we’ll get, exactly, on Cyber Monday.

Black Friday vs Cyber Monday Sonos deals

The deals are likely to be similar across Black Friday and Cyber Monday. That doesn’t mean that you should wait until Cyber Monday to buy though. If you see a great deal for a Sonos speaker on Black Friday, then we recommend pulling the trigger. It’s entirely possible that the deal will be gone altogether by Cyber Monday, and you will have missed out.

Last year’s Cyber Monday Sonos deals

In 2020, we saw a number of excellent Sonos deals. Deals ranged from discounts on the Sonos Beam soundbar, which was available at $100 off its normal price, to the 5.1 Surround Set, which included the Sonos Beam, a subwoofer, and two Sonos One SL speakers for surround sound. The company also offered discounts on speakers like the Sonos One.

