Best Apple iPad deals of Prime Big Deal Days 2023

Anytime a big sale comes around, it seems like everyone searches for Apple deals. The good news is there’s no shortage of them right now, and you can check out our guide covering the best Prime Big Deal Days deals on Apple products. Of course, there’s one Apple gadget in particular that people tend to gravitate towards. And if you’re looking for Prime deals on iPad tablets, you’ve come to the right place.

Yes, Amazon’s various AirPods deals for Prime Big Deal Days are best-sellers. After all, AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C and AirPods are both down to the lowest prices of 2023. But iPad deals are almost as popular, especially since prices start at just $249 for the 10.2-inch iPad.

Before we dive into all the details, there’s something we really must stress.

Every single one of these iPad deals is a sellout risk. It doesn’t matter if you’re looking for the cheapest entry-level iPad or the most expensive iPad Pro. There’s a good chance every single SKU in this big sale is going to sell out because iPads are so popular ahead of the holidays.

If you’re hoping to come away with a new iPad for Fall Prime Day, you’d better grab one quickly before it’s too late.

Cheapest iPad deal for Prime Big Deal Days

Image source: Apple Inc.

It should go without saying that the cheapest iPad deals are going to be Amazon’s most popular ones on October 10 and October 11.

Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad normally starts at $329. Considering how smooth and powerful it is, that’s a great price. It features a stunning display, sleek design, and all the iPadOS features you love.

And right now, it’s on sale at a huge discount.

If you manage to buy one before they sell out, Prime Big Deal Days prices for the 10.2-inch iPad start at just $249 for the 64GB model. If you’d like to upgrade to a 256GB iPad, that’ll run you $389 instead of $479.

Meanwhile, the iPad with Wi-Fi + Cellular is on sale too in both storage sizes. Prices start at $379 for the 64GB model.

iPad Air deals for Fall Prime Day

Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

Behind the entry-level iPad, Apple’s iPad Air is the second-most popular model out there. And there are definitely some fantastic iPad Air deals from Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days event.

Prices start at just $499.99 for the iPad Air 64GB in any color. That’s for the Wi-Fi version, which normally costs $599. Also, you can opt for the iPad Air 64GB with Wi-Fi + Cellular for $689 instead of $749.

The iPad Air 256GB model is also on sale with deep discounts. Prices start at $649.99, down from $749.

iPad Pro deals

Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

Last but certainly not least, Apple’s flagship iPad Pro tablet is on sale with a rare discount. But we have good news and bad news on this front.

The bad news is that Apple’s iPad Pro 11-inch is not on sale for Fall Prime Day. It does have discounts in some storage sizes, but they’re not quite as impressive as the deals that are specifically for Prime members.

But the good news is that the previous-generation 2TB iPad Pro 12.9-inch is on sale with one of the deepest discounts we’ve ever seen.

You’ll save a whopping $600 on the iPad Pro 12.9-inch if you opt for the 2TB model. That slashes the price from $2,199 all the way down to $1,499.

More Apple deals

It goes without saying that Amazon is offering more Apple Prime Day deals than just iPads. Here are some other Prime Early Access Sale discounts to check out:

