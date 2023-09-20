Apple Watch Ultra deal on Amazon drops price to $733

The Apple Watch Ultra is the biggest and best smartwatch that Apple has released so far. With its large titanium case and advanced features, it’s also Apple’s most expensive watch model ever. Thanks to an Apple Watch Ultra sale that’s currently taking place on Amazon, however, you can get one for yourself at one of the best prices I’ve ever seen.

You’ll find a few Apple Watch Ultra models on sale right now with a $66.50 discount. That means you’ll only pay $732.50 instead of $799. This is close to the lowest price ever for a top-of-the-line Apple smartwatch. Since the new Apple Watch Ultra 2 isn’t really much of an upgrade at all, this is a great opportunity to save big on the original model before it sells out.

I’m not sure what prompted this, but the holidays came early for Apple Watches over at Amazon this year. There’s currently an Apple Watch Series 8 sale as well as an Apple Watch SE sale, both of which slash those models to great prices.

Now, in addition to those deals, the Apple Watch Ultra is also on sale with a deep discount.

As long as your wrist is big enough to handle the massive 49mm Apple Watch Ultra, it’s definitely Apple’s best smartwatch yet. I’m actually a little jealous because I really like the new design of the Ultra, but it’s far too big for my wrist. I love my Apple Watch Series 8, don’t get me wrong, but it pretty much has the same design as every other Apple Watch that has been released since the first-generation model back in 2015.

With the Apple Watch Ultra, you get all the features from the Apple Watch Series 8, plus some extras.

First and foremost, the Apple Watch Ultra design is unlike any other model we’ve seen so far. It’s larger, of course, but it’s also a totally different shape. The flat screen gives it a great look, and the protruding digital crown guard is also a first. Plus, you get a titanium housing and an extra shortcut thanks to the Action Button on the left side that’s orange.

On top of all that, the Apple Watch Ultra also has the longest battery life of any Apple Watch model so far. It can’t match rugged models from other brands like Garmin, but it’s also packed full of iPhone integrations that you’ll never find on a smartwatch from any other brand.

At $799, the Apple Watch Ultra is definitely a pricey proposition. Over at Amazon right now, however, you’ll find it on sale with a nice big $66.50 discount. And as I mentioned before, a few different band options are on sale with the same deep discount. That almost never happens, so you can click through the different configurations to see which models are on sale.

Amazon’s sale drops your price to just $732.50, which is the best price so far for certain Apple Watch Ultra SKUs. It’s not the lowest price ever, but it’s close. Or, you can spend even less on renewed Apple Watch Ultra deals.

Anyone on the looking for discounts on other Apple Watch models should be sure to check out our guide on the best Apple Watch deals.