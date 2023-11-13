Apple Watch Series 7 is up to $382 off in brand-new condition

An Apple Watch Series 7 sale happening right now at Amazon gives you a rare chance to save on Apple’s previous-generation Watch model in brand-new condition. Since the Series 7 is no longer part of Apple’s lineup, this is a rare chance to save big on high-end models. Truth be told, the Apple Watch Series 8 and Series 9 aren’t very big upgrades over the Series 7 model. With that in mind, this is a fantastic opportunity to save hundreds of dollars by opting for the previous-generation Apple Watch.

Best. Deals. Sales. Your inbox. Sign up for our exclusive daily deals list, sent every AM. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

No aluminum colorways are in stock right now, but there are several stainless steel Apple Watch Series 7 models that are on sale with huge discounts. You can save up to $382 on the Apple Watch Series 7 with this sale.

See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing

Our extensive guide on the best Apple Watch deals covers so many great sales on Apple’s latest Watch models. The biggest news is that the Apple Watch Series 9 is on sale at the lowest price ever. Deals start at just $349 for the 41mm Series 9. You can also get the newest Apple Watch SE starting at $216.78, or the flagship Apple Watch Ultra 2 for $774 instead of $799.

Those are all great deals, offering savings of up to $50 off of Apple’s current generation of Apple Watches. But if you opt for a previous-gen Apple Watch Series 7 instead, there’s a sale that will save you much more money. Amazon’s current Series 7 sale is even better than the Apple Watch Series 7 deals I told you about earlier this year.

See Pricing See Pricing

Unlike the deals on Apple’s Series 9 and SE models, these Apple Watch Series 7 deals are available on premium options made of stainless steel. You’ll find savings of $382 off stainless steel models with a Sport band.

The Apple Watch Series 7 [GPS + Cellular 41mm] in graphite stainless steel is on sale for $367.11, down from $749. That’s a massive discount on this sleek smartwatch in brand-new condition.

If you’d prefer a stainless steel model with a different Sport band, there are other deals to take advantage of. Plus, there are two 45mm options in stock right now, and there appears to be far more inventory available. You’ll find it in stock in either graphite stainless steel with an Abyss Sport band or silver stainless steel with a Starlight Sport band.

Both models retail for $749, and they’re both on sale for $446.11. Also of note, you can add AppleCare+ to the graphite model and still save $382.

See Pricing See Pricing

As a reminder, the Apple Watch Series 7 models in this sale are almost the same as Apple’s newer Series 8 and Series 9 watches. They feature the same exact design and even the same processor as the Series 8. The main differences are that the more recent models get new sensors, Crash Detection, and a few other minor upgrades.

Apple Watch Series 8 vs. Apple Watch Series 7

Forgetting the Series 9 model for a moment, you’re probably wondering what the main differences are between the Apple Watch Series 8 and the previous-generation Series 7 model. You’re definitely not alone. Since the two models look the same, many people have no idea how they compare in terms of specs and features.

I personally have an Apple Watch Series 8 that I love, and I can’t imagine being without it. That being said, I definitely would have opted for a Series 7 model instead if these deals had been around when I bought my Apple Watch. The Series 8 simply isn’t a big enough upgrade over the Series 7 to warrant spending all that extra money.

Here’s a quick rundown of the key differences between the Apple Watch Series 7 from 2021 and the newer Apple Watch Series 8, which was released in 2022:

Apple Watch Series 7 Apple Watch Series 8 Apple S7 chipset Apple S8 chipset (same CPU as S7) Previous-gen gyroscope and accelerometer Upgraded gyroscope and accelerometer — New wrist temperature sensor (temperature monitoring only available during sleep tracking) — Crash Detection — Period tracking with ovulation estimates Titanium case options, in addition to aluminum and stainless steel —

As for the Series 9 model, it’s also not much of an upgrade. You get a new S9 SiP that’s marginally faster, a new display that’s slightly brighter, and new sensors that enable the double-pinch gesture. If those updates are worth hundreds of dollars to you, then go ahead and skip this Apple Watch Series 7 sale.