Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING:
Drop a Pin Macbook Air Alternatives iOS 16 beta Val Kilmer Top Gun Free Streaming Apps PS5 Restock Sonos Arc Star Wars Leaks
Home Deals Mobile

Apple AirPods 3 are on sale for $149.99, 2023’s lowest price

Maren Estrada
By
Published Mar 20th, 2023 12:09PM EDT
Apple AirPods 3
Image: Maren Estrada for BGR

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Apple’s popular AirPods 3 are currently on sale at the lowest price of the year so far. Normally priced at $169 with Apple’s Lightning charging case, AirPods 3 offer big upgrades compared to the second-generation model that’s still in Apple’s lineup.

Third-generation AirPods have been difficult to find in stock at some retailers lately. That includes Amazon, where they’ve been sold out since early this year. Not only are AirPods 3 now back in stock for the first time in quite a while, but they’re also on sale for $149.99. That’s the best deal of 2023.

Amazon Logo See Pricing
Amazon Logo See Pricing

Our comprehensive guide on the best AirPods deals keeps tabs on all of the deepest discounts on Apple headphones. That includes all of Apple’s wireless earphones as well as AirPods Max, the first and only over-ear headphones to fall under the AirPods brand.

But there’s one model that has been suspiciously absent from our roundup for most of 2023 so far.

We’re of course referring to AirPods 3, which haven’t gone on sale very often this year. In fact, they’ve been completely out of stock at many retailers, including Amazon.

Not only are AirPods 3 back in stock today, but they’re also on sale with an 11% discount. That drops Apple’s third-generation AirPods to $149.99, which is the lowest price we’ve seen thus far in 2023.

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

As we noted in our extensive AirPods 3 review, Apple’s newest base model offers numerous big upgrades compared to AirPods 2. The second-generation model is also still in Apple’s AirPods lineup, mind you, and it’s on sale right now for just $99.

AirPods 3 have a completely new design compared to AirPods 2. They have shorter stems and larger earbuds. Plus, AirPods 3 have silicon tips like Apple’s AirPods Pro. Third-generation AirPods don’t offer active noise cancelling, but they do isolate sound thanks to the rubber tips.

Other features include Sweat and water resistance, force sensors on the stems for playback and call controls, and up to 30 hours of total listening time thanks to the charging case.

The only thing to note is that there are two versions of Apple’s AirPods 3. One comes with a wireless charging case, but the model currently on sale has a Lightning charging case.

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

In addition to AirPods 3, we’ll note that AirPods Pro 2 are also on sale right now with an even bigger discount. Instead of $249, you’ll pay just $199.99 if you get them from Amazon. Just like AirPods 3, that’s the lowest price of the year for Apple’s second-generation AirPods Pro.

Don’t Miss: Today’s deals: $399 iPad 10, Philips Sonicare deals, $99 AirPods, APC battery backups, more

This article talks about:

Maren Estrada
Maren Estrada Deals Editor

Maren Estrada is a deals expert with more than 15 years of product reviews and deals coverage experience. Having been the Editor for BGR Deals since it first launched in 2013, she has helped our audience save millions of dollars over the years on tens of thousands of popular products. She is the authority on daily deals coverage. In addition to BGR, her work has also appeared on Yahoo!, MSN, and more.

Maren Estrada's latest stories

More Deals

Latest News