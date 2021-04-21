If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

This new Amazon promotion is totally a no-brainer, so we’re going to keep this brief. After all, the only thing you really have to know is that certain people are eligible to receive a $15 Amazon credit on their accounts just for buying a $50 Amazon gift card. So, in a nutshell, you spend $50 to buy yourself the gift card since you’re going to spend that money with Amazon anyway, and you get an extra $15. Framed another way, we’re going to show you how to buy $65 from Amazon for just $50.

Here’s how the promotion works. Head over to Amazon’s website and add a $50 Amazon gift card to your cart and make sure you list your own information as the recipient of the gift card. Then, when you check out, use the coupon code GIFTCARD2021. That’s it! Your new $50 Amazon gift card will be emailed to you in short order and you’ll see a $15 credit added to your Amazon account within a few days. With similar offers like this in the past, the promotional credit ends up hitting your account either the same day or the next day.

How will you know if the promotion worked? Well, it’s pretty simple. After you enter the promo code, you’ll see the following message near the top of the page:

Congratulations, your purchase qualifies you for an Amazon.com credit. A one-time $15 promotional credit will be automatically applied to your account and emailed to you within three (3) days after shipping.

Why wouldn’t this promo work for you, you ask? Sadly, there’s a catch. Yes, you knew there had to be a catch. This promotion is only available to people who have not purchased Amazon gift cards before, so you’re ineligible if you’ve ever ordered one in the past. So many people out there haven’t ever bought an Amazon gift card though, so this is an awesome way to get some free cash from Amazon. Buy yourself a $50 Amazon gift card, end up with $65. Who would pass that up?!

Here are the terms and conditions from Amazon’s site:

In order to qualify for the promotional credit, you must: (1) be the recipient of the corresponding offer (either via email or on Amazon.com); (2) purchase at least $50 in Amazon Gift Cards (“GCs”) in a single order at Amazon.com between January 1, 2021, and June 28, 2021, 11:59 PM (PT); and (3) enter the promotional code “GIFTCARD2021” in the “Gift Cards & Promotional Codes” box when you check out or click the button to add the coupon to your account.

Amazon.com Gift Card purchases must total at least $50 in combined value, and the Amazon.com Gift Card(s) must be purchased in a single order at Amazon.com. Amazon.com Gift Cards are subject to Terms and Conditions.

Offer valid on Amazon.com Gift Cards purchased on Amazon.com and, in the case of Amazon.com eGift Cards scheduled in advance, delivered on or before June 28, 2021.

Taxes, shipping and handling, and gift wrap charges, if applicable, do not apply when determining the minimum purchase amount.

For qualifying purchases, a promotional credit of $15 will be automatically applied to the Amazon.com account that was used to purchase the Amazon.com Gift Card(s) after the qualifying order has been completed or, where applicable, the order has shipped.

An email notification will be sent to the primary email address associated with the Amazon.com account used to purchase the Amazon.com Gift Card(s) within three (3) days of the qualifying purchase being completed, or if delivered by mail, when shipped.

Limit one promotional credit per Amazon.com account.

The promotional credit only applies to products and digital content sold by Amazon.com or Amazon Digital Services LLC (look for “sold by Amazon.com” or “sold by Amazon Digital Services LLC” on the product or content detail page) and all eBooks made available through Amazon.com. Products and digital content (except for eBooks) sold by third-party sellers or other Amazon entities will not qualify for this offer, even if “fulfilled by Amazon.com” or “Prime Eligible”.

The promotional credit may not be applied towards the purchase of products sold by, or under the brands of third parties, or sold through third-party areas of Amazon.com.

Promotional credits may not be redeemed for or applied toward the purchase of any gift cards sold at Amazon.com.

This limited-time offer and associated promotional code expire at 11:59:59 PM (PT) June 29, 2021. Any promotional credit remaining unredeemed after August 15, 2021, 11:59:59 PM (PT) will be forfeited.

The maximum benefit you may receive from this offer is $15.

This promotion may not be combined with other credits or special offers.

This promotion cannot be applied to orders already placed with Amazon.com.

The savings from the promotional credit will be reflected on the final checkout page of qualifying orders.

