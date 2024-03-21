Amazon Big Spring Sale: Thursday’s top deals on Apple, Sonos, Keurig, Ninja, Shark, Sony, Roku, more

It might not be as big as Prime Day, but Amazon’s Big Spring Sale is packed full of impressive deals on popular products from all the top brands. Plus, unlike Prime Day, anyone can get these deals instead of only Prime members.
Here, we’ve rounded up all of our favorite Big Spring Sale deals on popular products our readers love. The deals cover top brands like Apple, Sony, Sonos, Roku, Bose, Shark, Ninja, Samsung, ASUS, Google, JBL, and so many more. Also worth noting is the fact that AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C just hit a new all-time low of $179.99 for the sale!
Keep reading to see all the top deals of the day on Thursday, March 21.
Amazon Big Spring Sale: Featured deals
- 🚨 Shop all the top deals in Amazon’s Big Spring Sale for one week only!
- 🍦I am OBSESSED with the Ninja CREAMi right now, and it’s on sale for just $195🍦
- Want new noise cancelling headphones? Best-selling Bose headphones and Sony headphones are on sale right now at the lowest prices of 2024
- Keurig coffee makers and pods have deep discounts
- Sonos soundbars, subwoofers, and the portable Move 2 are up to 20% off in this very rare Sonos sale
- The Dreo Chefmaker that I’m obsessed with is down to just $279 — read my Dreo Chefmaker review to see how it was a game-changer in my kitchen
- Don’t miss this sale on Crest Whitestrips and Oral-B electric toothbrushes
- Get the Roku Express for just $19.99, or upgrade to the Roku Express 4K for $34.99 instead of $50
Apple deals
- AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C are only $179.99, which is a new all-time low price
- Save up to $50 on Apple’s new M3 MacBook Air lineup for the first time
- Apple Watch Series 9 is up to $70 off, with prices starting at $329
- Save $50 on the Apple Watch Ultra 2
- AirPods 3 are on sale for $149.99
- Apple AirTag 4-packs are $82.99 instead of $99 at Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy
- Apple’s cheapest AirPods are down to $99 at Amazon and Walmart
- iPad 10th-Gen is $100 off at $349
- iPad 9th-Gen starts at $249
- Apple Watch SE is back on sale for $199
- M3 MacBook Pro is $200 off at $1,399
- See more in our guide on the best Apple deals
Amazon devices on sale
- Ring Video Doorbells and Ring Cams are discounted in a new sale that just started today
- Echo smart speakers start at $22.99
- Fire TV Sticks start at $19.99
- Echo Buds are on sale at new all-time low prices
- Amazon Fire Tablets start at $64.99
- Blink home security cameras start at $41.99
- Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition is $30 off
- Amazon Fire TV Omni TVs start at $369.99
- Amazon Fire TV 4-Series TVs start at $229.99
- Browse even more Amazon device deals right here
More top deals
- There’s a huge sale right now on Shark vacuums
- The LG CordZero with auto-empty is one of our favorite cordless stick vacuums ever, and it’s $400 off right now
- All the top Android tablets from Samsung, Lenovo, and more are discounted today
- Save big on men’s and women’s Levi’s jeans
- Ecoflow portable power stations and solar generators have some of the deepest discounts we’ve ever seen
- Energizer batteries are up to 28% off
- Amazon has discounts on all the spring cleaning products you need
- Google Pixel phones have never been cheaper than they are right now
- Save $10 on Super Mario Bros Wonder, which is my favorite new Nintendo Switch game since Tears of the Kingdom
- Save up to 50% on TCL smart TVs, with prices from $599.99
- Score a Reolink NVR and four 5MP security cameras for $339.99 instead of $420
- Read our Reolink NVR review for more info on this great system
- OtterBox cases for almost every popular smartphone model are on sale
- Save $120 on the super popular GE Profile Opal 2.0 XL countertop nugget ice maker
- Anker makes some of the best charging accessories in the world, and tons of best-sellers are discounted right now
- ASUS laptops and desktops start at $199.99
- Cuisinart kitchen appliances are at the lowest prices of 2024
- Brother printers are on sale with prices starting at $99.99
- Get a best-selling $150 Carote cookware set for just $79.99
- JBL portable speakers start at just $39.99 on sale