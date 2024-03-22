Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING: iOS 18 iPhone 16 Netflix Original iPad Air 6 iPhone Sideloading Connect AirPods Best Deals New on Netflix Epic Games Store Free Games No Caller ID
Home Deals News

Amazon Big Spring Sale: Free Samsung 65″ TV, $179 AirPods Pro 2, Dyson vacuums, KitchenAid, Peloton, more

By
Published Mar 22nd, 2024 9:33AM EDT
Amazon logo with a colorful background
Image: Maren Estrada for BGR

If you buy through a BGR link, we may earn an affiliate commission, helping support our expert product labs.

We’re almost halfway through Amazon’s Big Spring Sale, and some crazy new deals just kicked off. Unlike Amazon’s other big annual sales, these deals are open to anyone instead of only to people who pay $180 a year for Prime.

There are some fantastic new deals available on Friday, like a free Samsung 65-inch TV when you pre-order a new 2024 model. That’s no typo… free TV! AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C just hit a new all-time low of $179.99, which is $9 less than the previous low. You can also find great deals on Dyson vacuums, Peloton bikes, KitchenAid essentials, and more.

This roundup is packed with all of our favorite daily deals on Friday, March 22.

Amazon Logo See Pricing
Amazon Logo See Pricing
Amazon Logo See Pricing
Amazon Logo See Pricing

Amazon Big Spring Sale: Top deals

Apple

Amazon devices

More of our favorite deals

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Don't Miss: Amazon gift card deals, offers & coupons 2024: Get $455+ free

This article talks about:

Maren Estrada Deals Editor

Maren Estrada has been the Editor of BGR Deals since it launched in 2013. She has more than 20 years of experience testing more than 1,500 products, and reviewing a wide range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, smart home products, computers, and home appliances.

Previously, she was a leading consultant specializing in copywriting, product development, and new product launches.

Maren Estrada's latest stories

More of Today's Deals