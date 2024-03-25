Amazon Big Spring Sale: 40 best-selling deals you need to see

We’re in the home stretch now, and the Amazon Big Spring Sale is almost over. Thankfully, Amazon saved some of its best deals for last. There are so many popular products on sale right now from top brands like Apple, Samsung, Dyson, Keurig, and plenty more.
Plus, Amazon just revealed 40 of its best-selling Big Spring Sale deals from the first half of the sale. Be sure to check out the list below so you don’t miss anything.
Here, we’ve rounded up the best daily deals on Monday, March 25.
Amazon’s best-selling deals
In this section, you’ll find 40 of the best-selling deals from the first half of Amazon’s Big Spring Sale, according to an Amazon spokesperson. Just remember that these deals are super popular, so some of them might have already sold out.
Some of our top sellers overall so far:
- COSRX Snail Mucin, $13.00 (48% off)
- COSLUS Water Dental Flosser, $29.98 (25% off)
- Grande Cosmetics GrandeLASH Serum, $23.40 (35% off)
- Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser, $57.98 (42% off)
- Bedsure Satin Pillowcase, $5.57 (52% off)
Some of our top sellers in Fashion so far:
- Colorfulkoala High Waisted Yoga Pants, $19.99 (33% off)
- 6 Pairs Chunky Gold Hoop Earrings, $13.40 (55% off)
- THE GYM PEOPLE Womens’ Sports Bra, $18.39 (32% off)
- Sunzel Flare Leggings, $19.59 (32% off)
Some of our top sellers in Home so far:
- Shower Caddy 5 Pack Organizer, $19.98 (71% off)
- LEVOIT Air Purifier for Home, $84.96 (15% off)
- Electric Spin Scrubber, $39.99 (43% off)
- HiLIFE Steamer for Clothes, $23.99 (40% off)
- Utopia Bedding Queen Bed Sheets, $15.94 (47% off)
Some of our top sellers in Kitchen so far:
- Vegetable Chopper Pro, $17.99 (45% off)
- Keurig Under Brewer Storage Drawer, $12.99 (59% off)
- Simple Modern 40 Oz Tumbler, $23.99 (20% off)
- Powerful Handheld Milk Frother, $5.89 (16% off)
- Keurig K-Compact Single Serve Coffee Maker, $59.99 (40% off)
Some of our top sellers in Beauty so far:
- Anua Heartleaf Pore Cleansing Oil, $14 (30% off)
- COSLUS Water Dental Flosser, $29.98 (25% off)
- Crest 3D Whitestrips, $29.99 (35% off)
- Revlon one Step Volumizer, $34.41 (51% off)
- Anua Heartleaf Soothing Toner, $13.78 (40% off)
Some of our top sellers in Electronics so far:
- PocBuds Bluetooth Headphones Wireless, $25.99 (56% off)
- Surge Protector Power Strip, $12.98 (35% off)
- Phone Charger 2 Pack, $8.99 (44% off)
- Bluetooth Headphones Wireless Earbuds, $25.99 (56% off)
Some other popular deals:
- Soundcore by Anker Space Noise Cancelling Earbuds, $49.00 (51% off)
- Keyless Entry Smart Door Lock, $99.99 (33% off)
- The Drop Tiered Maxi Dress, $41.93 (35% off)
- Cafe Express 2 Slice Toaster, $99.00 (23% off)
- Ray Ban Double Bridge Round Sunglasses, $182.00 (22% off)
Some high percentage-off deals:
- INIU Portable Charger, $17.99 (40% off)
- Hot Tools Pro Artist Black Gold Salon Hair Flat Iron, $48.78 (59% off)
- ELEPHAS Mini Projector for iPhone, $69.97 (13% off)
- RENPHO Massage Gun, $79.99 (60%)
Our favorite deals & discounts
- 🚨 FEATURED DEAL: Pre-order a TV from Samsung’s new 2024 lineup and you’ll get a Samsung 65-inch TV FOR FREE! This deal is also available directly from Samsung
- Meta Quest 2 is down to an all-time low of $199
- KitchenAid Stand Mixers and accessories have deep discounts right now
- Echo Show smart displays start at $74.99 on sale
- Sceptre monitors are up to 22% off, which is crazy considering how cheap they are, to begin with
- Save big on Reolink PoE and wireless security cameras
- Motorola unlocked smartphones are up to 35% off — including the foldable Moto Razr!
Apple products on sale
- Apple Watch Series 9 is up to $70 off, with prices starting at $329
- Apple Watch Ultra 2 is $50 off at $749
- Apple’s new M3 MacBook Air lineup is up to $50 off for the first time
- AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C are $199 instead of $249
- Apple Watch SE is back down to $199, but most color and band combos are sold out
- iPad 10th-Gen is $99 off at $349.99
- Apple AirTag 4-packs are $82.99 instead of $99 at Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy
- AirPods 3 are on sale for $149.99
- Apple’s entry-level AirPods are $99 at Amazon and Walmart
- See more in our guide on the best Apple deals
More top deals
- Energizer batteries are up to 28% off
- There’s a huge sale right now on Shark vacuums
- The LG CordZero with auto-empty is one of our favorite cordless stick vacuums ever, and it’s $400 off right now
- The Dreo Chefmaker that I’m obsessed with is down to just $279 — read my Dreo Chefmaker review to see how it was a game-changer in my kitchen
- Ninja kitchen appliances and cookware are on sale at the best prices of the year
- Want new noise cancelling headphones? Best-selling Bose headphones and Sony headphones are on sale right now at the lowest prices of 2024
- Sonos soundbars and subwoofers are up to 20% off in this rare spring Sonos sale
- Dyson vacuums, fans, and air purifiers are discounted
- Save big on seven pages of spring cleaning supplies
- Get the Roku Express for just $19.99, or upgrade to the Roku Express 4K for $34.99 instead of $50
- Anker makes some of the best charging accessories in the world, and tons of best-sellers are discounted right now
- The biggest Peloton sale of the year so far is happening right now
- Don’t miss this sale on Crest Whitestrips and Oral-B electric toothbrushes