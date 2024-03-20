Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING: iOS 18 iPhone 16 iPad Pro 2024 Google Gemini iPhone Sideloading Connect AirPods Best Deals New on Netflix Epic Games Store Free Games No Caller ID
Home Deals News

Amazon Big Spring Sale: 150+ best deals on Wednesday

By
Published Mar 20th, 2024 9:21AM EDT
Amazon logo in blue on a black background with brick texture
Image: zobaair/Adobe

If you buy through a BGR link, we may earn an affiliate commission, helping support our expert product labs.

Amazon’s Big Spring Sale has begun! This is the first time Amazon is hosting its new March sales event, and we like what we’re seeing so far. In a nutshell, all of the best deals we’ve seen so far this year are back. That means there are thousands of popular items on sale right now from Apple, Ninja, Samsung, Shark, Google, Sony, Bose, Sonos, and more, and they’re all down to the lowest prices of 2024.

In this roundup, we’re going to share all of our favorite Big Spring Sale deals that are available on Wednesday, March 20. If you add up the individual products and the links to pages with multiple items on sale, you’ll find more than 150 awesome deals!

Amazon Logo See Pricing
Amazon Logo See Pricing
Amazon Logo See Pricing
Amazon Logo See Pricing

Our favorite deals of the Amazon Big Spring Sale

Big Spring Sale Apple deals

Amazon devices on sale

More top deals

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Don't Miss: Amazon gift card deals, offers & coupons 2024: Get $455+ free

This article talks about:

Maren Estrada Deals Editor

Maren Estrada has been the Editor of BGR Deals since it launched in 2013. She has more than 20 years of experience testing more than 1,500 products, and reviewing a wide range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, smart home products, computers, and home appliances.

Previously, she was a leading consultant specializing in copywriting, product development, and new product launches.

Maren Estrada's latest stories

More of Today's Deals