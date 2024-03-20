Amazon Big Spring Sale: 150+ best deals on Wednesday

Amazon’s Big Spring Sale has begun! This is the first time Amazon is hosting its new March sales event, and we like what we’re seeing so far. In a nutshell, all of the best deals we’ve seen so far this year are back. That means there are thousands of popular items on sale right now from Apple, Ninja, Samsung, Shark, Google, Sony, Bose, Sonos, and more, and they’re all down to the lowest prices of 2024.
In this roundup, we’re going to share all of our favorite Big Spring Sale deals that are available on Wednesday, March 20. If you add up the individual products and the links to pages with multiple items on sale, you’ll find more than 150 awesome deals!
Our favorite deals of the Amazon Big Spring Sale
- 🚨 Shop all the top deals in Amazon’s Big Spring Sale for one week only!
- Sonos soundbars, subwoofers, and the portable Move 2 are up to 20% off in this very rare Sonos sale
- Save big on men’s and women’s Levi’s jeans
- Keurig coffee makers and pods have deep discounts
- The Dreo Chefmaker that I’m obsessed with is down to just $279 — read my Dreo Chefmaker review to see how it was a game-changer in my kitchen
- Amazon has discounts on all the spring cleaning products you need
- All the top Android tablets from Samsung, Lenovo, and more are discounted today
- Don’t miss this sale on Crest Whitestrips and Oral-B electric toothbrushes
- Cuisinart kitchen appliances are at the lowest prices of 2024
- Anker makes some of the best charging accessories in the world, and tons of best-sellers are discounted right now
- Want new high-end headphones? Bose headphones and Sony headphones are on sale right now at the lowest prices of 2024
Big Spring Sale Apple deals
- AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C are back down to $189, the best price ever
- First-ever discounts: Apple’s brand-new M3 MacBook Air laptops are up to $50 off
- iPad 10th-Gen is $100 off at $349
- iPad 9th-Gen starts at $249
- Apple Watch Series 9 is up to $69 off, with prices starting at $329.99
- Save $50 on the Apple Watch Ultra 2
- Apple Watch SE is back on sale for $199
- M3 MacBook Pro is $200 off at $1,399
- AirPods 3 are on sale for $149.99
- Entry-level AirPods are down to $99 at Amazon and Walmart
- Apple AirTag 4-packs are $82.99 instead of $99 at Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy
- See more in our guide on the best Apple deals
Amazon devices on sale
- Echo smart speakers start at $22.99
- Fire TV Sticks start at $19.99
- Amazon Fire Tablets start at $64.99
- Blink home security cameras start at $41.99
- Amazon Fire TV Omni TVs start at $369.99
- Amazon Fire TV 4-Series TVs start at $229.99
- Refurbished Ring Cams and Video Doorbells are down to the best prices of 2024
- Browse even more Amazon device deals right here
More top deals
- There’s a huge sale right now on Shark vacuums
- The LG CordZero with auto-empty is one of our favorite cordless stick vacuums ever, and it’s $400 off right now
- 🍦I am OBSESSED with the Ninja CREAMi right now, and it’s on sale for just $195🍦
- Energizer batteries are up to 28% off
- Save $10 on Super Mario Bros Wonder, which is my favorite new Nintendo Switch game since Tears of the Kingdom
- Save up to 50% on TCL smart TVs, with prices from $599.99
- Score a Reolink NVR and four 5MP security cameras for $339.99 instead of $420
- Read our Reolink NVR review for more info on this great system
- OtterBox cases for almost every popular smartphone model are on sale
- Save $120 on the super popular GE Profile Opal 2.0 XL countertop nugget ice maker
- Get the Roku Express for just $19.99, or upgrade to the Roku Express 4K for $34.99 instead of $50
- Save big on Kasa smart security cameras and see everything that happens in your home when you’re away
- Brother printers are on sale with prices starting at $99.99
- Get a best-selling $150 Carote cookware set for just $79.99