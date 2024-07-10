AirPods Pro 2 plummet to a new all-time low price for Prime Day

Last we heard, Apple’s new AirPods Pro 3 aren’t expected to be released until sometime in 2025. Apple has reportedly been developing the new AirPods Pro 3 earphones since late 2023, but the noise cancelling earbuds won’t be ready for release anytime soon. If you’re an Apple fan though, you’ve probably noticed that chatter surrounding AirPods Pro has really picked up lately. Since a next-gen model isn’t expected to debut anytime soon, why has everyone been talking about Apple’s AirPods Pro for the past few days?

Apple’s upcoming AirPods Pro 3 will have a few new features, sure. But nothing we’ve seen so far is very exciting. In fact, it’s not even the new model that everyone has been talking about. Instead, it’s the current-generation AirPods Pro 2 that have people buzzing, and it’s because they’re on sale at a new all-time low price for Prime Day 2024. You can pick up a pair for just $169 at Amazon, and you can score a pair for the same price at Best Buy if you use the retailer’s price match policy.

If you check out our guide on the best AirPods deals available now, you’ll see that Amazon’s current AirPods Pro 2 deal is at the top of the list. With a price cut this big, it should go without saying that BGR would recommend them so highly.

As I’ve said before, AirPods Pro 2 are my earbuds of choice most of the time. You can read BGR’s in-depth AirPods Pro 2 review for all the info. They’re definitely not perfect, of course, but they’re great for me and other people who already own multiple Apple devices. That’s because they offer some cool integrations that you won’t get with other wireless earphones.

Here’s one example: when I’m working on my Mac, I have my AirPods Pro 2 connected for Zooms and FaceTime calls. But when I step away, I can easily bounce them over to my iPhone for voice calls.

There are other cool features you get with AirPods, such as quick pairing and support for Apple’s Find My app. You also get the ability to see the battery life of each earbud as well as the charging case in a widget on your iPhone or the menu bar on a Mac.

On the flip side, AirPods Pro 2 don’t have the best sound quality for the money. Apple’s active noise cancelling tech is solid, but the bass is lacking, and the overall audio quality is a bit dull.

You get much better sound quality from Sony’s high-end earbuds, like the WF-1000XM4 ANC earphones. Of course, they also cost slightly more money, with a retail price of $300. But they’re on sale right now for as little as $159 if you buy them renewed. The price actually gets even lower depending on what condition you want them in. The choices are acceptable, good, and excellent.

Or, if you’re a bass-lover and you truly want the best of the best, Bowers & Wilkins Pi7 S2 are the most impressive ANC earbuds I’ve ever used. The noise cancelling is just as good as what you’ll find on AirPods Pro 2. Meanwhile, they offer sound quality that is far better than any AirPods, in my opinion. And the bass is out of this world, which is a big part of why I ditch AirPods Pro and switch to Bowers & Wilkins Pi7 S2 when I listen to music most of the time.

The only real downside is the price, which is quite high even while Bowers & Wilkins Pi7 S2 are on sale with a huge discount.

But as I mentioned, Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C are on sale with a big discount that drops them to just $169 at Amazon. That’s the all-time low price for this model. You can also pick up a pair at Best Buy for the same price if you chat with a customer care rep and get them price-matched.

At that price, these popular earbuds should be at the top of the list for Apple fans.

And lastly, if you want to spend as little as possible, entry-level AirPods are down to $69. You obviously won’t get ANC or sound quality that’s quite as good, but they cost much less money.

Be sure to read through BGR’s guide on the best AirPods deals for more AirPods models that are currently on sale.