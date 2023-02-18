Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING:
Netflix Password Sharing AirPods Deals New shows to stream No Caller ID Netflix Top 10 New on Disney Plus Apple Watch Deals ChatGPT on iPhone
Home Deals News

10 deals you can’t miss this weekend: Presidents’ Day sales, Apple, Samsung, Sony, laptops, more

Maren Estrada
By
Published Feb 18th, 2023 7:58AM EST
BGR Deals Of The Day 2023 Saturday
Image: Maren Estrada for BGR

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Presidents’ Day 2023 is on Monday, February 20. That means there are tons of big sales happening this weekend, with deep discounts on so many top brands. You can save on products from Apple, Sony, ASUS, Samsung, Dell, HP, and more.

Here, we’ll show you 10 of our favorite deals available this weekend. Plus, we’ll throw in some extra bonus deals that you definitely won’t want to miss.

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless E…
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless E… $199.99 (save $50) See Pricing
KMC Smart Plug Mini 4-Pack, Wi-Fi Outlets for…
KMC Smart Plug Mini 4-Pack, Wi-Fi Outlets for… Only $3.82 each See Pricing
HP Chromebook 11.6 - Intel Celeron 1.1 GHz, 4…
HP Chromebook 11.6 - Intel Celeron 1.1 GHz, 4… $68 (save $182) See Pricing
Blink Mini – Compact indoor plug-in smart s…
Blink Mini – Compact indoor plug-in smart s… $18.41 each See Pricing

Now, let’s check out all of today’s best sales down below.

Presidents’ Day sales

Before we get to the individual deals, be sure to check out our three favorite Presidents’ Day sales of 2023. You’ll find tons of great tech deals, plus plenty more on sale this weekend.

Today’s top tech deals

Below, you’ll find a bit more info about each of our favorite tech deals.

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds, Up to 2X More Active Noise Cancelling, Ada… Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds, Up to 2X More Active Noise Cancelling, Ada… $249.00 $199.99 Save up to 20% Available on Amazon KMC Smart Plug Mini 4-Pack, Wi-Fi Outlets for Smart Home, Remote Control Lights and Devices fro… KMC Smart Plug Mini 4-Pack, Wi-Fi Outlets for Smart Home, Remote Control Lights and Devices fro… $29.99 $15.29 ($3.82 each) Save up to 43% Available on Amazon Blink Mini – Compact indoor plug-in smart security camera, 1080p HD video, night vision, motion… Blink Mini – Compact indoor plug-in smart security camera, 1080p HD video, night vision, motion… $84.99 $55.24 Save up to 35% Available on Amazon HP Chromebook 11.6 - Intel Celeron 1.1 GHz, 4GB RMA, 16GB Storage, Chrome OS - 3NU57UT#ABA (Ren… HP Chromebook 11.6 - Intel Celeron 1.1 GHz, 4GB RMA, 16GB Storage, Chrome OS - 3NU57UT#ABA (Ren… $68 (reg. $250) Available on Amazon Apple 10.2-Inch iPad (9th-Generation) with Wi-Fi - 64GB - Silver or Space Gray Apple 10.2-Inch iPad (9th-Generation) with Wi-Fi - 64GB - Silver or Space Gray $249.99 (reg. $329.99) $249.99 at Best Buy Fire TV Stick 4K, brilliant 4K streaming quality, TV and smart home controls, free and live TV Fire TV Stick 4K, brilliant 4K streaming quality, TV and smart home controls, free and live TV $24.99 with code UP4K23 Available on Amazon Tile Mate (2022). Bluetooth Tracker, Keys Finder and Item Locator for Keys, Bags and More; Up t… Tile Mate (2022). Bluetooth Tracker, Keys Finder and Item Locator for Keys, Bags and More; Up t… $47.99 $37.99 Save up to 21% Available on Amazon Govee Smart Light Bulbs, Dimmable LED Bulbs Work with Alexa & Google Assistant, 2700K 800 Lumen… Govee Smart Light Bulbs, Dimmable LED Bulbs Work with Alexa & Google Assistant, 2700K 800 Lumen… $32.99 ($8.25 / Count) Available on Amazon Sony WF-1000XM4 Industry Leading Noise Canceling Truly Wireless Earbud Headphones with Alexa Bu… Sony WF-1000XM4 Industry Leading Noise Canceling Truly Wireless Earbud Headphones with Alexa Bu… $279.99 $228.00 Save up to 19% Available on Amazon SAMSUNG Galaxy S23 Ultra Cell Phone + $100 Amazon Gift Card Bundle, Factory Unlocked Android Sm… SAMSUNG Galaxy S23 Ultra Cell Phone + $100 Amazon Gift Card Bundle, Factory Unlocked Android Sm… $1,299.99 $1,199.99 Save up to 8% Available on Amazon
Don't Miss: Visit our expert guide to see this month's best deals!

This article talks about:

Maren Estrada
Maren Estrada Deals Editor

Maren Estrada is a deals expert with more than 15 years of product reviews and deals coverage experience. Having been the Editor for BGR Deals since it first launched in 2013, she has helped our audience save millions of dollars over the years on tens of thousands of popular products. She is the authority on daily deals coverage. In addition to BGR, her work has also appeared on Yahoo!, MSN, and more.

Maren Estrada's latest stories

More of Today's Deals