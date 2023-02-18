10 deals you can’t miss this weekend: Presidents’ Day sales, Apple, Samsung, Sony, laptops, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.
Presidents’ Day 2023 is on Monday, February 20. That means there are tons of big sales happening this weekend, with deep discounts on so many top brands. You can save on products from Apple, Sony, ASUS, Samsung, Dell, HP, and more.
Here, we’ll show you 10 of our favorite deals available this weekend. Plus, we’ll throw in some extra bonus deals that you definitely won’t want to miss.
Now, let’s check out all of today’s best sales down below.
Presidents’ Day sales
Before we get to the individual deals, be sure to check out our three favorite Presidents’ Day sales of 2023. You’ll find tons of great tech deals, plus plenty more on sale this weekend.
Today’s top tech deals
- Apple’s wildly popular AirPods Pro 2 are down to $199.99, matching the lowest price ever
- BONUS DEALS: For more, see our guides on the best AirPods deals and the best Apple deals
- Get best-selling KMC smart plugs with Alexa and Google support for $3.82 each on sale
- Renewed HP 3NU57UT Chromebooks are on sale for just $68, a savings of $180
- BONUS DEAL: Get a brand new Lenovo Ideapad 3 laptop with great specs for $382 — that’s 60% off the $959 retail price
- BONUS DEALS: Amazon is running big sales on Acer/MSI/ASUS laptops and gaming PCs this weekend
- BONUS DEALS: Our guide on the best laptop deals has even more great sales
- Tile trackers are on sale with prices starting at $19.99
- Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad is on sale at an all-time low price of $249.99 from Best Buy
- Blink Mini home security cameras are only $18.41 each when you buy a discounted 3-pack
- BONUS DEALS: So many more Blink cameras & video doorbells are on sale right now
- Govee LED smart light bulbs are on sale for $5.77 each when you buy a 4-pack
- BONUS DEAL: Govee color smart bulbs are discounted, too
- The Fire TV Stick 4K is $24.99 with the coupon code UP4K23 — that’s a 50% discount and it matches the lowest price ever
- Sony WF-1000XM4 noise cancelling earbuds are down to $228, the lowest price ever
- BONUS DEALS: You can also get Sony WF-C500 earbuds for $68 instead of $100, or Sony LinkBuds for $148, down from $180
- Save $100 on Samsung’s Galaxy S23 Ultra, plus get a $100 Amazon gift card for free
