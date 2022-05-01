Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...

10 deals you can’t miss on Sunday: $19 Fire Stick, $99 AirPods, $13 Beckham pillows, more

HomeDealsAccessories
Maren Estrada
May 1st, 2022 at 7:58 AM
By
BGR Deals of the Day Saturday

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Mother’s Day 2022 is exactly one week away. If you’re not sure what to get mom, take a look at our Mother’s Day 2022 gift guide for fantastic ideas.

Once you’ve done that, check out today’s daily deals roundup to find great gifts for yourself!

Fire TV Stick deals start at just $19.99 today. Plus, Apple’s mega-popular AirPods 2 are down to $99.99. Better yet, give yourself the gift of a good night’s sleep. Insanely popular Beckham Hotel Collection pillows with 125,000 5-star reviews are only $12.90 each right now.

BGR Deals combed through countless sales and chose our 10 favorite deals for you today. On top of that, you’ll also find a bunch of great bonus bargains. Plus, you can check out even more amazing daily deals on this special deals page.

Sunday’s 10 best deals

Check out all 10 of our top daily deals down below.

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping - Queen Size, Set of 2 - Cooling, Luxury Gel… List Price:$49.99 Price:$25.79 You Save:$24.20 (48%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission ChomChom Pet Hair Remover - Reusable Cat and Dog Hair Remover for Furniture, Couch, Carpet, Car… List Price:$34.99 Price:$24.95 You Save:$10.04 (29%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Electric Toothbrush, Oral-B Pro 7000 SmartSeries Black Electronic Power Rechargeable Toothbrush… List Price:$128.90 Price:$79.99 You Save:$48.91 (38%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) List Price:$159.00 Price:$99.99 You Save:$59.01 (37%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Katchy Indoor Insect Trap - Catcher & Killer for Mosquito, Gnat, Moth, Fruit Flies - Non-Zapper… List Price:$44.99 Price:$31.49 You Save:$13.50 (30%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Fire TV Stick Lite with latest Alexa Voice Remote Lite (no TV controls), HD streaming device List Price:$29.99 Price:$19.99 You Save:$10.00 (33%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Echo Auto- Hands-free Alexa in your car with your phone List Price:$49.99 Price:$19.99 You Save:$30.00 (60%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Google Nest Wifi - Home Wi-Fi System - Wi-Fi Extender - Mesh Router for Wireless Internet - 2 P… List Price:$299.00 Price:$209.00 You Save:$90.00 (30%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Gain Flings Original Laundry Detergent Pacs, 81 Count with in-Wash Scent Booster Beads List Price:$34.98 Price:$25.77 You Save:$9.21 (26%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connectivity, Personalized Cleaning Recommendations, Works… List Price:$274.00 Price:$179.99 You Save:$94.01 (34%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Go here to see this month’s best deals online!

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.

This article talks about:

Maren Estrada

Maren Estrada is a deals expert, having been the Editor for BGR Deals since it first launched in 2013. She has helped BGR's audience save millions of dollars collectively on thousands of popular products, and is the authority on daily deals coverage.

Popular News

Latest News