10 deals you can’t miss on Sunday: $19 Fire Stick, $99 AirPods, $13 Beckham pillows, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.
Mother’s Day 2022 is exactly one week away. If you’re not sure what to get mom, take a look at our Mother’s Day 2022 gift guide for fantastic ideas.
Once you’ve done that, check out today’s daily deals roundup to find great gifts for yourself!
Fire TV Stick deals start at just $19.99 today. Plus, Apple’s mega-popular AirPods 2 are down to $99.99. Better yet, give yourself the gift of a good night’s sleep. Insanely popular Beckham Hotel Collection pillows with 125,000 5-star reviews are only $12.90 each right now.
BGR Deals combed through countless sales and chose our 10 favorite deals for you today. On top of that, you’ll also find a bunch of great bonus bargains. Plus, you can check out even more amazing daily deals on this special deals page.
Sunday’s 10 best deals
- 🚨 ONE DAY ONLY: Save big on Oral-B electric toothbrushes that rarely go on sale!
- Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows are the best-selling pillows of all time on Amazon. They have 125,000 5-star ratings and today, they’re only $12.90 per pillow! 💤
- BONUS DEAL: Ultra-comfy Danjor Linens 1800 thread count bed sheets with 90,000 5-star reviews have a deep 20% discount today
- Pick up the LEGENDARY Chom Chom roller pet hair remover with 80,000 5-star Amazon reviews for just $24.95
- Household cleaners & laundry from Tide, Downy, Gain, Febreze, and more are on sale for one day only
- Apple’s best-selling AirPods 2 are on sale for just $99.99 if you hurry!
- BONUS DEALS: AirPods Pro are down to $174.99 instead of $249, which is what you’ll pay if you buy them from Apple, and AirPods 3 are $169 today
- 🚫🦟🪰🚫 The #1 best-selling Katchy indoor fly and insect trap with 42,000 4-star and 5-star reviews is on sale for just $31.49 instead of $45 — get ready for spring and summer!
- Amazon’s popular Fire TV Stick Lite is on sale for just $19.99
- BONUS DEAL: Upgrade to the Fire TV Stick 4K for only $34.99 instead of $50!
- See even more Fire TV deals right here at Amazon
- The incredible Echo Auto that adds hands-free Alexa to any car is on sale for just $19.99, matching an all-time low price
- Everyone loves Google’s Nest Wi-Fi mesh wireless system and today you can save $90 on a 2-pack
- The super-popular Roomba 694 robot vacuum is down to just $179.99 right now
- BONUS DEAL: Want a more powerful model with auto-empty? The Roomba i3+ EVO is down to an all-time low of only $399!
Check out all 10 of our top daily deals down below.Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping - Queen Size, Set of 2 - Cooling, Luxury Gel… List Price:$49.99 Price:$25.79 You Save:$24.20 (48%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission ChomChom Pet Hair Remover - Reusable Cat and Dog Hair Remover for Furniture, Couch, Carpet, Car… List Price:$34.99 Price:$24.95 You Save:$10.04 (29%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Electric Toothbrush, Oral-B Pro 7000 SmartSeries Black Electronic Power Rechargeable Toothbrush… List Price:$128.90 Price:$79.99 You Save:$48.91 (38%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) List Price:$159.00 Price:$99.99 You Save:$59.01 (37%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Katchy Indoor Insect Trap - Catcher & Killer for Mosquito, Gnat, Moth, Fruit Flies - Non-Zapper… List Price:$44.99 Price:$31.49 You Save:$13.50 (30%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Fire TV Stick Lite with latest Alexa Voice Remote Lite (no TV controls), HD streaming device List Price:$29.99 Price:$19.99 You Save:$10.00 (33%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Echo Auto- Hands-free Alexa in your car with your phone List Price:$49.99 Price:$19.99 You Save:$30.00 (60%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Google Nest Wifi - Home Wi-Fi System - Wi-Fi Extender - Mesh Router for Wireless Internet - 2 P… List Price:$299.00 Price:$209.00 You Save:$90.00 (30%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Gain Flings Original Laundry Detergent Pacs, 81 Count with in-Wash Scent Booster Beads List Price:$34.98 Price:$25.77 You Save:$9.21 (26%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connectivity, Personalized Cleaning Recommendations, Works… List Price:$274.00 Price:$179.99 You Save:$94.01 (34%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Go here to see this month’s best deals online!
Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.