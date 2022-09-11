10 deals you can’t miss on Sunday: $150 AirPods 3, Fire TV Stick 4K, Apple Watch sale, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

We’re at the start of a fresh new week, which means a fresh new batch of great daily deals on Sunday, September 11. In this roundup, the shopping experts at BGR will share our 10 favorite deals of the day along with some epic bonus deals!

Highlights in today’s roundup include deep Apple Watch Series 7 discounts on Amazon (they’re selling out fast!), AirPods 3 for $149.99, #1 best-selling Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows with 108,000 5-star reviews for $16 each, up to $1,000 off Samsung QLED TVs, and all of Amazon’s Fire TV Sticks are on sale right now.

Plus, it’s not too late to get an Echo Dot for just $0.99 with this epic Echo Dot deal!

Today’s best deals

Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) Wireless Earbuds with MagSafe Charging Case. Spatial Audio, Swea… List Price: $179.00 Price: $149.99 You Save: $29.01 (16%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Smart Plug ESICOO - Alexa, Echo & Google Home - Only WiFi 2.4G (4-Pack) List Price: $29.99 Price: $18.77 You Save: $11.22 (37%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping - Queen Size, Set of 2 - Cooling, Luxury Gel… List Price: $49.99 Price: $31.91 ($15.96 / Count) You Save: $18.08 (36%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Apple Watch Series 7 [GPS + Cellular 45mm] Smart Watch w/ Midnight Aluminum Case with Midnight… List Price: $529.00 Price: $400.00 You Save: $129.00 (24%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device with latest Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls), Dolby… List Price: $49.99 Price: $29.99 You Save: $20.00 (40%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Dots for Spots Hydrocolloid Acne Patch - Pack of 60 Invisible Pimple Patches - Zit Spot Treatme… Price: Up To 30% Off Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

KIZEN Digital Meat Thermometer with Probe - Waterproof, Kitchen Instant Read Food Thermometer f… List Price: $24.99 Price: $9.99 You Save: $15.00 (60%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad (Wi-Fi, 64GB) - Silver List Price: $329.00 Price: $279.99 You Save: $49.01 (15%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

SAMSUNG 65-Inch Class QLED Q70A Series - 4K UHD Quantum HDR Smart TV with Alexa Built-in (QN65Q… List Price: $1,399.99 Price: $997.99 You Save: $402.00 (29%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) for $0.99 and 1 month of Amazon Music Unlimited for $8.99 with Auto-renewal… Price: $9.98 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

