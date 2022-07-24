10 deals you can’t miss on Sunday: $139 AirPods 3, $18 car vacuum,$99 Nest Thermostat, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

The team of deals experts here at BGR is known for finding all the hottest sales that other sites don’t tell you about. And on Sunday, July 24, we found 10 spectacular sales that you need to see.

Highlights include Apple AirPods 3 for $139.99 ($20 less than Prime Day!), AirPods Pro for $179.99, #1 best-selling Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows for $12.90 each, and a one-day sale that slashes the wildly popular THISWORX handheld car vacuum to just $17.99.

Today’s best deals

🚨 ONE DAY ONLY : Save big on the THISWORX handheld car vacuum with 125,000 5-star reviews — just $17.99 instead of $40 for one day only!

: Save big on the THISWORX handheld car vacuum with — just $17.99 instead of $40 for one day only! Apple AirPods Pro are on sale for just $179.99, which is the lowest price since Prime Day

AirPods 3 are just $139.99 if you can get them before they sell out — that’s $20 less than they were on Prime Day! BONUS DEALS: AirPods 2 have been discounted to $99.99 and AirPods Max are $80 off



Check out all 10 of our top daily deals down below.

THISWORX Car Vacuum Cleaner - Portable, High Power, Mini Handheld Vacuum w/ 3 Attachments, 16 F… List Price: $39.99 Price: $17.99 You Save: $22.00 (55%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) Wireless Earbuds with MagSafe Charging Case. Spatial Audio, Swea… List Price: $198.50 Price: $139.99 You Save: $58.51 (29%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping - Queen Size, Set of 2 - Cooling, Luxury Gel… List Price: $49.99 Price: $25.79 You Save: $24.20 (48%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Apple AirPods Pro Wireless Earbuds with MagSafe Charging Case. Active Noise Cancelling, Transpa… List Price: $249.00 Price: $179.99 You Save: $69.01 (28%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Hyundai | 14 Inch Laptop | High Performance Business and Student Notebook | 4GB RAM - 128GB SSD… List Price: $199.99 Price: $139.99 You Save: $60.00 (30%) Buy Now Coupon Code: 23BGREXC Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

VEVA Air Humidifier - Cool Mist Humidifiers for Bedroom, Baby Nursery, Living Room, Home - Wate… List Price: $59.99 Price: $39.99 You Save: $20.00 (33%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

roborock Q5+ Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Dock, Hands-Free Cleaning for up to 7 Weeks, 2700Pa M… List Price: $699.99 Price: $499.99 You Save: $200.00 (29%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Google Nest Thermostat - Smart Thermostat for Home - Programmable Wifi Thermostat - Snow List Price: $129.99 Price: $99.99 You Save: $30.00 (23%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

SodaStream Terra Sparkling Water Maker (Black) with CO2, DWS Bottle and Bubly Drop List Price: $99.99 Price: $69.99 You Save: $30.00 (30%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Chefman Countertop + Travel Dynamic Blending System, 12-Piece Set, 3 Programmed Speeds & Pulse,… List Price: $79.99 Price: $56.99 You Save: $23.00 (29%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

