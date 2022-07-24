Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...

10 deals you can’t miss on Sunday: $139 AirPods 3, $18 car vacuum,$99 Nest Thermostat, more

HomeDealsBest
Maren Estrada
July 24th, 2022 at 8:38 AM
By
BGR Deals of the Day Saturday

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

The team of deals experts here at BGR is known for finding all the hottest sales that other sites don’t tell you about. And on Sunday, July 24, we found 10 spectacular sales that you need to see.

Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) Wireless Earbu… $139.99 Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Slee… 52% Off
Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Highlights include Apple AirPods 3 for $139.99 ($20 less than Prime Day!), AirPods Pro for $179.99, #1 best-selling Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows for $12.90 each, and a one-day sale that slashes the wildly popular THISWORX handheld car vacuum to just $17.99.

Today’s best deals

  • 🚨 ONE DAY ONLY: Save big on the THISWORX handheld car vacuum with 125,000 5-star reviews — just $17.99 instead of $40 for one day only!
  • Apple AirPods Pro are on sale for just $179.99, which is the lowest price since Prime Day
  • AirPods 3 are just $139.99 if you can get them before they sell out — that’s $20 less than they were on Prime Day!

Check out all 10 of our top daily deals down below.

THISWORX Car Vacuum Cleaner - Portable, High Power, Mini Handheld Vacuum w/ 3 Attachments, 16 F… List Price:$39.99 Price:$17.99 You Save:$22.00 (55%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) Wireless Earbuds with MagSafe Charging Case. Spatial Audio, Swea… List Price:$198.50 Price:$139.99 You Save:$58.51 (29%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping - Queen Size, Set of 2 - Cooling, Luxury Gel… List Price:$49.99 Price:$25.79 You Save:$24.20 (48%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Apple AirPods Pro Wireless Earbuds with MagSafe Charging Case. Active Noise Cancelling, Transpa… List Price:$249.00 Price:$179.99 You Save:$69.01 (28%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Hyundai | 14 Inch Laptop | High Performance Business and Student Notebook | 4GB RAM - 128GB SSD… List Price:$199.99 Price:$139.99 You Save:$60.00 (30%) Buy NowCoupon Code: 23BGREXC Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission VEVA Air Humidifier - Cool Mist Humidifiers for Bedroom, Baby Nursery, Living Room, Home - Wate… List Price:$59.99 Price:$39.99 You Save:$20.00 (33%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission roborock Q5+ Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Dock, Hands-Free Cleaning for up to 7 Weeks, 2700Pa M… List Price:$699.99 Price:$499.99 You Save:$200.00 (29%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Google Nest Thermostat - Smart Thermostat for Home - Programmable Wifi Thermostat - Snow List Price:$129.99 Price:$99.99 You Save:$30.00 (23%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission SodaStream Terra Sparkling Water Maker (Black) with CO2, DWS Bottle and Bubly Drop List Price:$99.99 Price:$69.99 You Save:$30.00 (30%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Chefman Countertop + Travel Dynamic Blending System, 12-Piece Set, 3 Programmed Speeds & Pulse,… List Price:$79.99 Price:$56.99 You Save:$23.00 (29%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Go here to see this month’s best deals online!

Our deals and product reviews are picked by BGR's expert editors and team.

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.

This article talks about:

Maren Estrada

Maren Estrada is a deals expert with more than 15 years of product reviews and deals coverage experience. Having been the Editor for BGR Deals since it first launched in 2013, she has helped our audience save millions of dollars collectively on tens of thousands of popular products, and is the authority on daily deals coverage.

More Deals

Latest News