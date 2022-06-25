10 deals you can’t miss on Saturday: Free Amazon credit, Beckham pillows, RockDove slippers, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.
It might be hard to believe, but Amazon’s big Prime Day sale is just two and a half weeks away. That means early Prime Day deals are really heating up on Saturday, June 25, 2022.
The star of the show today is definitely a pair of deals that get you FREE MONEY in the form of Amazon credit!
First, there’s a new Amazon Stampcard promotion that gets Prime members a $10 Amazon credit. On top of that, there’s another great deal that gets first-time reloaders another $10 Amazon credit when you add $100 or more to your account with Amazon Reload.
You can learn more about both offers in our roundup of Amazon gift card deals.
Other top deals today include #1 best-selling Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows for $12.90 each, Apple AirPods Pro for $174.99, and a one-day sale on RockDove slippers with hundreds of thousands of 5-star reviews.
And all that’s just the tip of the iceberg!
I browsed through tons of sales and chose my 10 favorite deals of the day. On top of that, you’ll find some great bonus bargains mixed in as well. Plus, you can check out even more amazing daily deals on this special deals page.
Saturday’s 10 best deals
- 🚨 ONE DAY ONLY 🚨
- Get RockDove slippers that everyone loves so much at the lowest prices of 2022
- BEZGAR Remote-Controlled Trucks and Crawlers are also on sale for one day only on Saturday
- 🤑 Prime members can use the new Amazon Stampcard promotion to get a free $10 Amazon credit — see the promo page for more details
- 💸 First-time reloaders a free $10 Amazon credit when you add $100 or more to your account with Amazon Reload — check your eligibility right here
- Score best-selling AirPods Pro are on sale for just $174.99 — that matches the lowest price ever!
- BONUS DEALS: AirPods 2 are down to $99.99. Plus, all of Apple’s other AirPods models are also on sale today with discounts up to $100, including AirPods 3 for $269
- Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows are the best-selling pillows on Amazon’s entire site. They have 132,000 5-star ratings and they’re down to $12.90 each — the lowest price of 2022 💤
- #1 best-selling Esicoo smart plugs with Alexa and Google Assistant are just $3.82 each today, which is the best price of 2022
- Ultra-comfy Danjor Linens 1800 thread count bed sheets with 92,000 5-star reviews are down to $19.99, matching the all-time low!
- Pick up a HERTZKO Self-Cleaning Hair Brush for Dogs & Cats with 50,000 5-star ratings for just $15.49 instead of $30
- Believe it or not, you can buy a Philips One by Sonicare battery-powered toothbrush for just $19.96!
- BONUS DEAL: Upgrade to the rechargeable version for $29.96
Check out all 10 of our top daily deals down below.Apple AirPods Pro List Price:$249.00 Price:$174.99 You Save:$74.01 (30%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Amazon Stampcard Promotion: Collect 4 Stamps, Get a $10 Amazon Credit Price:Get $10 Free Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission FREE MONEY: First-time users get a $10 Amazon credit when you reload $100 Price:Add $100, Get $10 Free Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping - Queen Size, Set of 2 - Cooling, Luxury Gel… List Price:$49.99 Price:$25.79 You Save:$24.20 (48%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Smart Plug ESICOO - Alexa, Echo & Google Home - Only WiFi 2.4G (4-Pack) List Price:$19.97 Price:$15.27 ($3.82 / Count) You Save:$4.70 (24%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Danjor Linens Queen Size Bed Sheets Set - 1800 Series 6 Piece Bedding Sheet & Pillowcases Sets… List Price:$49.99 Price:$19.99 You Save:$30.00 (60%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Hertzko Self-Cleaning Slicker Brush for Dogs, Cats - The Ultimate Dog Brush for Shedding Hair,… List Price:$29.99 Price:$15.49 You Save:$14.50 (48%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Philips One by Sonicare Battery Toothbrush, Midnight Navy Blue, HY1100/04 List Price:$24.96 Price:$19.96 You Save:$5.00 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission RockDove Men's Original Two-Tone Memory Foam Slipper, Size 11-12 US Men, Dark Gray/Blue List Price:$30.00 Price:$17.50 You Save:$12.50 (42%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission BEZGAR TB141 RC Cars-1:14 Scale Remote Control Car, 2WD High Speed 20 Km/h All Terrains Electri… List Price:$59.99 Price:$35.99 You Save:$24.00 (40%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Go here to see this month’s best deals online!
Our deals and product reviews are picked by BGR's expert editors and team.
Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.