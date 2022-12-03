10 deals you can’t miss on Saturday: Amazon gift cards, $3 smart plugs, $15 Blink Mini, more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.
Cyber Week 2022 has come to an end, but that certainly doesn’t mean all the best deals of the season are gone. In fact, some of today’s top deals are even better than what we saw during Cyber Week!
In this article, we’ll show you our 10 favorite new deals that popped up today. And there are also some bonus sales you’ll definitely want to check out.
🎅🎄 Don’t miss BGR’s Christmas 2022 gift guide with 100+ gift ideas! 🎄🎅
Featured deals in this roundup:Buy a $40+ Gift Card and Get an $8 Amazon Credit Spend $40, Get $8
Check out all of today’s best deals down below.
Today’s top deals
- ONE DAY ONLY: Get the Chom Chom pet hair remover that people can’t stop talking about for as little as $16.39, today only
- You can get an $8 bonus credit if you buy a $40+ Amazon gift card — learn more in our guide on the best Amazon gift card deals
- Best-selling Amysen smart plugs with Alexa & Google are down to just $3.05 each, which is the lowest price of 2022
- Score a FREE Amazon Smart Plug ($25 value) and a FREE Echo Dot ($40 value) when you buy a Christmas tree with built-in lighting!
- You’ll find instructions for how to take advantage of this deal on this page
- Amazon is running a massive sale on Blink cameras with prices starting at just $15 each when you buy a Blink Mini 2-pack
- #1 best-selling Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows with 144,000 5-star reviews for $16.50 each — 2-packs typically sell for $55!
- BONUS DEAL: Pick up a set of Danjor Linens 1800 thread count bed sheets with 98,000 5-star reviews for $15.92 instead of $50!
- The Bose Solo 5 TV soundbar is on sale at an all-time low of $159 — this is the first time it’s been in stock since the summer
- BONUS DEALS: Be sure to check out the rest of the deals in Amazon’s sale on Bose home audio
- Get 1st-Gen AirPods Pro for just $159 at Walmart — that’s the lowest price ever!
- BONUS DEAL: There’s also a rare discount on Apple AirPods Pro 2 that saves you $20 at Amazon
- Get the Fire TV Stick Lite on sale for just $14.99, matching the lowest price of the year
- BONUS DEALS: Upgrade to the Fire TV Stick 4K for just $24.99, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max for $34.99, or the Fire TV Stick for $19.99
- 23andMe DNA tests are still on sale at Black Friday prices starting at just $79
Below, you’ll find some more info on our expert picks for the top 10 deals of the day today.Buy a $40+ Gift Card and Get an $8 Amazon Credit Spend $40, Get $8 ChomChom Pet Hair Remover - Reusable Cat and Dog Hair Remover for Furniture, Couch, Carpet, Car… $31.95 $16.39 Save up to 49% Smart Plug Amysen - Alexa, Echo & Google Home – Only WiFi 2.4G (4- Pack) $18.97 $12.19 Save up to 36% Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping - Queen Size, Set of 2 - Soft Allergy Friendl… $53.99 $32.99 Save up to 39% FREE Echo Dot + Amazon Smart Plug with Christmas Tree Purchase $150-$427 Bose Solo 5 TV Soundbar Sound System with Universal Remote Control, Black $199.00 $159.00 Save up to 20% Fire TV Stick Lite, free and live TV, Alexa Voice Remote Lite, smart home controls, HD streamin… $29.99 $14.99 Save up to 50% Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds, Up to 2X More Active Noise Cancelling, Ada… $249.00 $229.00 Save up to 8% Blink Mini – Compact indoor plug-in smart security camera, 1080p HD video, night vision, motion… $64.99 $29.99 Save up to 54% 23andMe Health + Ancestry Service: Personal Genetic DNA Test Including Health Predispositions,… $199.00 $129.00 Save up to 35%
Go here to see this month’s best deals online!