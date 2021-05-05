Peloton issued voluntary recalls for both of its treadmills on Wednesday over safety concerns. In a press release, the US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) and Peloton told customers that had purchased either a Tread or Tread+ to immediately stop using the product and contact Peloton for a full refund or another qualified remedy. Peloton is also stopping sales and distribution of the Tread+ as it works to modify the hardware.

The recall comes weeks after the commission warned consumers about using the Tread+ due to multiple reports of children and pets being injured beneath the machines and one child dying in an incident involving the Tread+. As the CPSC explained, the Tread+ features “an unusual belt design that uses individual rigid rubberized slats or treads that are interlocked and ride on a rail.” The lack of a single, continuous belt and the large gap that exists between the belt of the machine and the floor make the Tread+ uniquely dangerous compared to other treadmills.

Initially, Peloton pushed back against the CSPC’s warning and refused to issue a recall, but the company has done an about-face this week. Peloton CEO John Foley shared the following statement regarding the recall:

The decision to recall both products was the right thing to do for Peloton’s Members and their families. I want to be clear, Peloton made a mistake in our initial response to the Consumer Product Safety Commission’s request that we recall the Tread+. We should have engaged more productively with them from the outset. For that, I apologize. Today’s announcement reflects our recognition that, by working closely with the CPSC, we can increase safety awareness for our Members. We believe strongly in the future of at-home connected fitness and are committed to work with the CPSC to set new industry safety standards for treadmills. We have a desire and a responsibility to be an industry leader in product safety.

Robert S. Adler, Acting Chairman of the CPSC, shared a statement of his own on Wednesday as well:

I am pleased that the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission and Peloton have come to an agreement to protect users of the Peloton Tread+ and Tread products. The agreement, which the Commission voted this morning to accept, requires Peloton to immediately stop selling and distributing both the Tread+ and Tread products in the United States and refund the full purchase price to consumers who wish to return their treadmills. The agreement between CPSC and Peloton is the result of weeks of intense negotiation and effort, culminating in a cooperative agreement that I believe serves the best interests of Peloton and of consumers. I would like to thank the CPSC technical staff who have worked tirelessly to protect consumers and to warn the public. Today we have taken steps to prevent further harm from these two products.

In the recall notices for each treadmill, Peloton explains that consumers with either product can contact the company toll-free at 844-410-0141 or online at onepeloton.com. If you decide to use the website, look for the Product Recalls link at the bottom of the page (but it might not be live quite yet).

Tread owners who don’t want a refund can wait for “a free inspection and repair that will secure the touchscreen to the treadmill to help prevent future incidents.” Meanwhile, Peloton is offering Tread+ owners who don’t want a refund “the option of moving the Tread+ free of charge to a room where children or pets cannot access the treadmill, and is implementing software improvements to the product to automatically lock the Tread+ after each use and prevent unauthorized access by assigning a 4-digit passcode that will be required to unlock the Tread+.”

