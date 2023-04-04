PayPal now offers Apple Pay support for small businesses

Apple Pay is now a checkout option for small businesses using PayPal. It all started when the company announced in November 2022 that it would add Tap to Pay on iPhone, Apple Pay for online purchases, and Wallet app support.

At the time, the company said this was one of its “strategic initiative and business updates” to “enhance our offerings for PayPal and Venmo merchants and consumers.” Now, in a press release, the company announced that Apple Pay support is finally rolling out for small businesses online.

“Small businesses that are leveraging PayPal’s complete payments solution will now be able to accept Apple Pay alongside a variety of other popular payment options. Apple Pay offers their customers an easy, secure, and private way to pay online and in-app when using Apple devices.”

Besides Apple Pay integration, PayPal is adding three new features for small businesses. One of them regards simplifying the checkout experience by letting PayPal consumers securely save their payment information on a business’ e-commerce website for future purchases.

Another feature is the ability to businesses choose between flat-rate pricing or an IC++ pricing model, which helps them get paid the full amount up-front and get a transparent view intor processing costs.

Lastly, PayPal says it will continue offering Fraud Protection, Chargeback Protection, and Seller Protection on eligible transactions. SMBs will also get one of the market-leading rates on processing fees for card payments, alternative payment methods, and other digital wallets at 2.59% + 49 cents.

That said, a small business relying on PayPal can take advantage of these features. Luckily, customers will be able to check out their purchases with Apple Pay, bringing a more secure and easy way to pay for their purchases.