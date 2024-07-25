Are you suffering from Shiny Object Syndrome?

By Amanda Kavanagh

Tech workers must constantly upskill, so it’s especially easy to get caught up in the whirlwind of new frameworks, technologies, and methodologies.

Sometimes it feels like you’re constantly chasing the next big thing, wondering if you’re falling behind if you don’t master every new tool that comes along.

But is this constant pursuit of the new actually helping your career, or is it a symptom of Shiny Object Syndrome? Let’s dive into this phenomenon and explore its impact.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

3 well-paid jobs hiring now

Trends threadmill

We’ve all been there. A new programming language gains traction, a cutting-edge framework promises to revolutionize development, or an innovative tool claims to boost productivity tenfold.

It’s natural to feel excited about these advancements. After all, staying current is part of the job, but when does this pursuit of novelty become counterproductive?

Shiny Object Syndrome in tech isn’t just about playing with new gadgets. It’s a mindset that can affect your career trajectory, often leading you to invest time and energy in learning skills that may not align with your long-term goals, or your company’s needs.

Trends come and go at a dizzying pace. One month, everyone’s talking about blockchain; the next, it’s all about serverless architecture. As an employee, you can feel pressured to keep up with all the trends, fearing that you’ll become obsolete if you don’t.

However, this constant shift in focus can be exhausting and counterproductive.

Instead of developing deep expertise in areas that truly matter to your role and company, you might find yourself with a scattered skillset, jack of all trades but master of none.

A more strategic approach would allow for deep expertise development, with a knowledge of tech trends layered on top. This can make your skillset more valuable in the long term.

AI gold rush

Speaking of trends, let’s talk about the elephant in the room: generative AI.

With tech giants like NVIDIA and Microsoft reporting record-breaking revenues due to the technology, gen AI has become the latest gold rush, and tech workers naturally feel the pressure to jump on the bandwagon.

The eye-watering salaries on offer are also pretty tempting.

According to jobs site Indeed, the average salary potential for generative AI skills is $174,727, and these jobs are in such demand due to a widespread skills gap.

While AI certainly holds plenty of potential, it’s crucial to approach it thoughtfully. Not every role or company needs to pivot to AI immediately.

The rush to adopt AI can lead to missteps, even for established companies. Take the recent case of SheerLuxe, a luxury lifestyle platform in the UK that faced backlash for introducing an AI-generated “editor” named Reem.

This computer-generated image harmed the brand’s entire offering of personalized recommendations, and was criticized for upholding unattainable beauty standards.



Many more questioned why the company hired an agency to create an AI editor that looked to be Middle Eastern, instead of actually hiring a woman of color for the position.

In response to the controversy, SheerLuxe released a statement on Instagram explaining that Reem was created due to their desire to experiment with AI, stating that “no jobs were compromised in any way as a result of her creation”. The whole company then took a duvet day.

Khyati Sundaram, CEO of recruitment software Applied, offered valuable insights on the situation to HR Magazine:

“The reaction sparked by SheerLuxe’s decision to introduce an AI employee highlights just how strongly people feel about unchecked or hastily rolled-out AI solutions.”

“We all know that AI holds huge potential, but we also recognise that it stands to disrupt a wide range of sectors and roles. That means employers and companies have a responsibility to embrace AI mindfully and in a way that helps existing teams, rather than leaves them feeling threatened or replaced.”

This stunt has raised questions about the thoughtful implementation of AI in various industries, and serves as a reminder of the pitfalls of rushing to adopt a technology, without considering all angles first.

The SheerLuxe controversy isn’t an isolated incident either.

It followed closely on the heels of backlash against HR software company Lattice, which announced plans to allow AI agents to be treated equally to human employees on its platform, only to scrap the idea after feedback that said it “disrespects the humanity of your real employees”.

These cases highlight the growing tension between rapid AI adoption and ethical considerations in the workplace.

3 U.S. tech jobs to apply for this week

Avoiding but innovating

Avoiding Shiny Object Syndrome while still staying innovative is a challenge.

When considering a new technology, invest time in thorough research. Understand its potential benefits, drawbacks, and ethical implications before considering if it aligns with your personal and company values and objectives.

Next, engage your team in discussions about potential new technologies. Their insights can help identify which innovations are truly valuable and which might be distractions.

Start with a small-scale, low-profile project if you do decide to adopt a new technology. Think of the opposite approach to Reem. Test the waters under the radar.

After an allotted time period, evaluate its impact, and be prepared to abandon or pivot initiatives that aren’t working.

Remember, true innovation isn’t about chasing every new trend.

Taking time to pause and asking if a new technology is a valuable addition or an objectives distraction could be the difference between genuine progress, and a lot of wasted time.

Ready to find your next great tech job? Visit the BGR Job Board today

To learn more about our sponsored deals and sponsored posts opportunities, please email sponsored@bgr.com.