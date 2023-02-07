Netflix password sharing crackdown could cause millions of users to cancel

As a result of Netflix’s impending crackdown on password sharing, social media is replete these days with declarations from angry users about how they’ll cancel their subscriptions when that move finally takes effect. Separate from that anecdotal data, though, the results of a new survey from the investment bank Jefferies offers some even clearer insights and actual numbers around what the impact of this move from Netflix might be.

Long story short: Jefferies analyst Andrew Uerkwitz wrote in a research note over the weekend that 62% out of 380 respondents to a survey about the password-sharing crackdown said they’d give up Netflix once that move goes into effect — undercutting, in other words, the whole premise of the crackdown, which is to convert moochers into paying subscribers.

That could mean millions of users will cancel once Netflix cracks down on Password sharing. But the long-term reality might also not be as dire as that number makes it seem.

Netflix password-sharing survey

“Our estimates imply 21% retention of borrowers in 2023, growing to about 45% by end of 2024,” Uerkwitz said, in a glass-half-full perspective about all this that he shared in his research note. “We feel good about this in light of a survey where 38% indicate immediate retention upon password-sharing crackdown.”

Basically, he thinks a portion of the Netflix users who leave in a huff once the password-sharing crackdown takes effect will eventually come back, once they realize they can’t get a similar experience elsewhere. The streaming giant, of course, is an order of magnitude bigger than all of its rivals, with a release cadence that no streaming alternative can match. “The scale of Netflix’s content production,” Uerkwitz continued, “becomes more obvious as users try to replace the service.”

Of course, Netflix itself acknowledged in its latest shareholder letter outlining the state of the business that it expects some amount of “cancel reaction” in markets around the world in response to the crackdown.

“Later in Q1, we expect to start rolling out paid sharing more broadly,” that letter explains. “Today’s widespread account sharing (100M+ households) undermines our long-term ability to invest in and improve Netflix, as well as build our business.”

Brianne Howey as Georgia and Antonia Gentry as Ginny in episode 203 of “Ginny & Georgia.” Image source: Amanda Matlovich/Netflix

It’s rolling out widely by the end of March

Netflix said in a prior quarterly shareholder letter that on top of its 222 million paid subscriber base, “we estimate that Netflix is being shared with over 100m additional households.” And that total includes over 30 million moochers in Netflix’s US-Canada market alone.

Nevertheless, the password-sharing that Netflix once overlooked is about to be a thing of the past. The emphasis has quietly shifted from as many eyeballs as possible to as much revenue as possible, as the streaming game has turned into hand-to-hand combat among the major players — which also explains why Netflix in recent months introduced a lower-cost, ad-supported subscription tier.

Continues Netflix’s most recent shareholder letter: “While our terms of use limit (the) use of Netflix to a household, we recognize this is a change for members who share their account more broadly. So we’ve worked hard to build additional new features that improve the Netflix experience, including the ability for members to review which devices are using their account and to transfer a profile to a new account.

“As we roll out paid sharing, members in many countries will also have the option to pay extra if they want to share Netflix with people they don’t live with.”