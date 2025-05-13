Airbnb just reinvented itself with a huge new update – why it’s a travel game-changer

Airbnb didn’t just reinvent travel back in 2008 — it reshaped how the world lives on the road. And now, nearly two decades later, the company is raising the bar again. With a sweeping overhaul of its app that was unveiled today, the company is stepping beyond offering places to sleep and reimagining itself as a full-service travel companion.

Think spa treatments brought to your rental, private chefs cooking dinner in your Airbnb kitchen, and local guides whisking you off the beaten path — all bookable with just a few taps. It’s part of a bold new chapter aimed at making the app a one-stop shop for every part of your trip.

The refresh is built around three big updates, which we’ll take a closer look at below.

Airbnb Services

Airbnb is taking aim at hotels by offering many of the same perks, coming directly to your Airbnb. Now available in over 260 cities, Airbnb Services lets guests book in-home experiences like massages, chef-cooked meals, personal training sessions, blowouts, and more. These aren’t just experiences that are tantamount to side hustles from the offering party, either. The hosts include Michelin-starred chefs, elite athletes, and award-winning pros.

What’s more: You don’t even have to be traveling to use them. Many services are available in your own city and can be booked instantly, often for under $50. And, to start, the services launch includes these 10 categories:

Chefs

Photography

Massage

Spa treatments

Personal training

Hair

Makeup

Nails

Prepared meals

and Catering

Airbnb Experiences

Next up: Airbnb is bringing back its Experiences feature as well as completely reimagining it. These are curated activities hosted by locals, from ramen-making with Bib Gourmand chefs in Tokyo to horseback riding through Incan ruins. Airbnb is also debuting Airbnb Originals, exclusive offerings hosted by celebrities like Megan Thee Stallion, Patrick Mahomes, and Sabrina Carpenter.

More than 650 cities now offer Experiences, and later this year you’ll be able to see who else is going, chat with fellow guests, and even stay in touch after it’s over. “Airbnb Experiences are vetted for quality, with a focus on expertise, reputation, and authenticity,” the company says.

“Hosts are assessed across areas like experience, their connection to the city, and guest feedback. And this process is ongoing — we regularly review experiences to make sure they meet our high standards.”

Image source: Airbnb

All-new Airbnb app

To tie it all together, Airbnb also rebuilt its app from the ground up. The new app not only makes it easier to book homes, services, and experiences in one place; it also acts like a dynamic travel guide, offering personalized suggestions and day-by-day itineraries once you arrive. Hosts also get an overhaul, with new tools for managing listings, calendars, and guest communications across homes, services, and experiences.

Having served more than 2 billion guests since its launch, co-founder and CEO Brian Chesky says Airbnb has become synonymous with a place to stay. “With the launch of services and experiences,” he continues, “we’re changing travel again. Now you can Airbnb more than an Airbnb.”

Between the celebrity-backed activities, the spa-level services, and the tech upgrade, this isn’t just an update. It’s arguably Airbnb’s biggest revamp yet.