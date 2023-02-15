Perfect Match offers yet another twist on the trashy reality TV formula Netflix has perfected

With the release on Valentine’s Day of the first four episodes of Perfect Match, Netflix’s latest reality show offering finds Netflix once again taking an “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it” approach to a genre that always seems to deliver easy wins for the streaming giant.
To the latter point, for example, the first episodes of the new series hosted by Nick Lachey have only been live for some 24 hours, and yet they’ve already managed to make Perfect Match the #3 TV series on Netflix in the US. That’s better than where established Netflix hits like Ginny & Georgia and Wednesday currently stand in the US (#7 and #9, respectively).
Perfect Match on Netflix
Moreover, the new 12-episode series is a reminder that Netflix also has yet to run out of new ideas about how to take a bunch of attractive contestants and give them a new challenge of some sort that’s nominally about love, hooking up, or some variation thereof.
Here’s how the show works, according to Netflix:
“Each night, the contestants must pair up amongst themselves to share a private suite in a luxe Panamanian villa. Then, couples will compete against other couples in compatibility challenges, where the winners will receive the ability to control which new singles enter the house and who they go on dates with (plus, the winning couple gets to go on an extra-special date for themselves).”
Whoever doesn’t get paired up by the end of each night is eliminated, making the game akin to a kind of sexy musical chairs (in the words of creator Chris Coelen).
Who’s who from the cast
Here, meanwhile, is a brief rundown on who the Perfect Match cast consists of, plus where you’ve seen them before as well as their respective Instagram accounts.
- Francesca Farago: You’ve seen her in Netflix’s Too Hot to Handle Season 1, as well as Love is Blind: After the Altar Season 1 (her Instagram).
- Joey Sasso: You’ve seen this outgoing New Yorker before on The Circle, Season 1. (his Instagram).
- Nick Uhlenhuth: A previous contestant on Season 3 of Netflix’s The Circle (his Instagram).
- Ines Tazi: This Parisian beauty was previously a contestant on Netflix’s French iteration of The Circle, Season 1 (her Instagram).
- Anne-Sophie Petit-Frere: You’ve seen this real estate mogul previously on Selling Tampa (her Instagram).
- Shayne Jansen: You’ve seen this realtor before on Season 2 of Love is Blind (his Instagram).
- Dom Gabriel: This musician was previously a contestant on Netflix’s competition series The Mole (his Instagram).
Additional cast members
- Kariselle Snow: She previously tried her hand at Netflix’s Sexy Beasts, a blind-date-with-a-twist series (her Instagram).
- Zay Wilson: A contestant from Netflix’s The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On (his Instagram).
- Savannah Palacio: Last time we saw her, she was getting into a tiff with The Circle Season 2 contestant Terilisha (her Instagram).
- Chase DeMoor: Last time we saw him was on Too Hot to Handle Season 2 (his Instagram).
- Calvin Crooks: Another previous contestant from Netflix’s The Circle (his Instagram).
- Georgia Hassarati: Contestants will remember this cheeky Australian hottie from Season 3 of Netflix’s Too Hot to Handle (her Instagram).
- Izzy Fairthorne: This rule-breaker was a previous contestant on Season 3 of Too Hot to Handle (her Instagram).
- Damian Powers: A Love is Blind Season 1 contestant who got a major embarrassment during the show related to his amorous abilities that we won’t repeat here (his Instagram).
- Bartise Bowden: We previously saw Bartise on Love is Blind Season 3 (her Instagram).
- Colony Reeves: Another real estate mogul that we previously saw on Selling Tampa (her Instagram).
- Chloe Veitch: This firecracker was a memorable part of the Too Hot to Handle Season 1 cast, as well as the cast for Season 2 of The Circle (her Instagram).
- Mitchell Eason: The contestant who outed himself as a virgin in Season 2 of The Circle recently broke up with (checks notes) none other than Chloe Veitch (his Instagram).
- Will Richardson: The victor from Netflix’s The Mole is back to try and dominate another reality series (his Instagram).
- Abbey Humphreys: You’ve previously seen this Texas native in Netflix’s Twentysomethings: Austin (her Instagram).
- Diamond Jack: A former NBA dancer we last saw in Love is Blind Season 1 (her Instagram).
- Lauren “LC” Chamblin: We previously saw this recruiter on Love Is Blind Season 1 and After the Altar Season 1 (her Instagram).