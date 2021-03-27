Even the most avid Netflix fans out there have to admit that 2021 hasn’t exactly been a stellar year so far for Netflix. Despite rolling out yet another price hike this past February, the quality of Netflix’s original shows and movies has definitely not risen to the high bar set late last year with incredible content like The Queen’s Gambit and Bridgerton. Even worse, much of Netflix’s original content strategy has been devolving of late. The streaming giant seems to be moving away from high-profile, high-quality releases in favor of trying to churn out as much as possible. Unfortunately, that also means turning up the volume on categories like reality TV.
There’s certainly a big market for trashy reality TV, but it would be a shame to see Netflix go that route at the expense of the high-quality programming we’ve grown to love over the years. Both can coexist, and we’re hoping Netflix’s April 2021 releases will prove that the streamer is still focusing on high-quality content.
We already shared the full slate of content set to hit Netflix in April 2021. Then we zeroed in specifically on all the new Netflix originals coming next month since originals are obviously Netflix’s bread and butter. Netflix fans always want to see the new originals scheduled to be released each month, and there are definitely a few hotly anticipated releases coming down the pipe. The most notable among them has to be Shadow and Bone, which is set to premiere on April 23rd. It’s shaping up to be an epic new fantasy series and it definitely could be Netflix subscribers’ newest obsession.
Where movies are concerned, Netflix has a whopping 52 new additions on the calendar for April 2021. That includes various movies that have been licensed from third-party studios as well as plenty of new Netflix original movies like Thunder Force starring Octavia Spencer and Melissa McCarthy, Stowaway with Anna Kendrick and Toni Collette, and Concrete Cowboy starring Idris Elba and Caleb McLaughlin.
Want to see all the other movies Netflix has in store for you next month? All 52 new movies are listed below in the order they’ll be released.
Streaming April 1st
- 2012
- Cop Out
- Friends with Benefits
- Insidious
- Legally Blonde
- Leprechaun
- The Pianist
- The Possession
- Tersanjung the Movie — NETFLIX FILM 🇮🇩
- The Time Traveler’s Wife
- Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family
- White Boy
- Worn Stories — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Yes Man
Streaming April 2nd
- Concrete Cowboy — NETFLIX FILM
- Just Say Yes — NETFLIX FILM 🇳🇱
- Madame Claude — NETFLIX FILM 🇫🇷
- Sky High — NETFLIX FILM 🇪🇸
Streaming April 3rd
- Escape from Planet Earth
Streaming April 4th
- What Lies Below
Streaming April 5th
- Coded Bias
Streaming April 7th
- Dolly Parton: A MusiCares Tribute — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- This Is A Robbery: The World’s Biggest Art Heist — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Streaming April 9th
- Have You Ever Seen Fireflies? — NETFLIX FILM 🇹🇷
- Night in Paradise — NETFLIX FILM 🇰🇷
- Thunder Force — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming April 10th
- The Stand-In
Streaming April 11th
- Diana: The Interview that Shook the World
Streaming April 12th
- New Gods: Nezha Reborn — NETFLIX FILM 🇨🇳
Streaming April 13th
- My Love: Six Stories of True Love — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Streaming April 14th
- The Soul — NETFLIX FILM 🇨🇳
- Why Did You Kill Me? — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Streaming April 15th
- Dark City Beneath the Beat
- The Master
- Ride or Die — NETFLIX FILM 🇯🇵
Streaming April 16th
- Ajeeb Daastaans — NETFLIX FILM 🇮🇳
- Crimson Peak
- Into the Beat — NETFLIX FILM 🇩🇪
- Rush
- Synchronic
- The Zookeeper’s Wife
Streaming April 19th
- Miss Sloane
Streaming April 22nd
- Life in Color with David Attenborough — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Stowaway — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming April 23rd
- Heroes: Silence and Rock & Roll
- Tell Me When — NETFLIX FILM 🇲🇽
Streaming April 27th
- August: Osage County
- Battle of Los Angeles
Streaming April 28th
- Headspace Guide to Sleep — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Streaming April 29th
- Things Heard & Seen — NETFLIX FILM
Release Date TBD
- The Disciple — NETFLIX FILM 🇮🇳
- Searching For Sheela — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY 🇮🇳
