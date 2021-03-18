We haven’t covered Hulu’s release schedule before, but the arrival of The Handmaid’s Tale season 4 seemed like as good a time as any to finally begin. Hulu’s flagship drama returns for yet another season on April 28th, and a bunch of great movies and shows are joining the streaming library as well, including the premieres of Law & Order: Organized Crime and Manifest season 3 on NBC, Home Economics on ABC, and Hysterical on FX.
Streaming April 1st
- Amy Schumer Learns to Cook: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)
- Caribbean Life: Complete Seasons 18 & 19 (HGTV)
- Chopped: Complete Season 44 (Food Network)
- Chopped Sweets: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)
- Christina On The Coast: Complete Season 2 (HGTV)
- Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives: Complete Seasons 34 & 35 (Food Network)
- Doubling Down with the Derricos: Complete Season 1 (TLC)
- Extreme Makeover: Home Edition: Complete Season 1 (HGTV)
- Guy’s Grocery Games: Complete Season 22 (Food Network)
- Naked and Afraid XL: Complete Season 6 (Discovery)
- Say Yes to the Dress: Complete Season 19 (TLC)
- Tournament of Champions: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)
- Undercover Billionaire: Complete Season 1 (Discovery)
- UniKitty: Complete Season 3 (Cartoon Network)
- Vegas Chef Prizefight: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)
- Worst Cooks in America: Complete Season 18 (Food Network)
- Higurashi: When They Cry: Season 1, Episodes 1-12 (DUBBED) (Funimation)
- 2012 (2009)
- 28 Days Later (2003)
- A Hologram for the King (2016)
- A Low Down Dirty Shame (1994)
- A Simple Plan (1998)
- The Abyss (1989)
- Before We Go (2015)
- Bug (2007)
- Bulworth (1998)
- Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969)
- Captain Kronos: Vampire Hunter (1974)
- Changing Lanes (2002)
- Chappaquiddick (2017)
- Chato’s Land (1972)
- Cheech & Chong’s Still Smokin’ (1983)
- Cohen and Tate (1989)
- The Color Purple (1985)
- The Dead Zone (1983)
- The Devil’s Double (2011)
- Devil in a Blue Dress (1995)
- Die Hard (1988)
- Die Hard With A Vengeance (1995)
- Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (1988)
- Dude, Where’s My Car? (2000)
- Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994)
- Frankie & Alice (2014)
- Friends With Benefits (2011)
- Garden State (2004)
- The Gift (2000)
- Girl with a Pearl Earring (2003)
- Guess Who (2005)
- Hancock (2008)
- The Hunting Party (1971)
- In The Mix (2005)
- Into the Arms of Strangers: Stories of the Kindertransport (2000)
- Lady in a Cage (1964)
- Larry The Cable Guy: Health Inspector (2006)
- Life Of Crime (2014)
- Live Free Or Die Hard (2007)
- Mad Max (1980)
- Madea Goes To Jail (Theatrical Feature) (2009)
- The Man Who Could Cheat Death (1959)
- The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance (1962)
- Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World (2004)
- Monster’s Ball (2001)
- Motel Hell (1980)
- Napoleon Dynamite (2004)
- Never Back Down (2008)
- New in Town (2009)
- Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian (2009)
- The Out-Of-Towners (1999)
- The Pawnbroker (1964)
- Platoon (1986)
- The Polar Express (2004)
- The Preacher’s Wife (1996)
- The Program (1993)
- Ramona and Beezus (2009)
- The Replacement Killers (1998)
- Rio (2011)
- The Sandlot (1993)
- Scary Movie 4 (2006)
- Sex And The City (2008)
- Sex And The City 2 (2010)
- Shaft (2000)
- Shrek 2 (2002)
- The Skull (1965)
- Sleeping With The Enemy (1991)
- Sliver (1993)
- So I Married an Axe Murderer (1993)
- Star Trek: Generations (1994)
- Step Up Revolution (2012)
- The Sum of All Fears (2002)
- That Thing You Do! (1996)
- The Upside (2017)
- Vanilla Sky (2001)
- Virtuosity (1995)
- Waiting to Exhale (1995)
- War (2007)
- Warriors of Virtue (1997)
- What About Bob? (1991)
- Where the Heart Is (2000)
- Young Sherlock Holmes (1985)
Streaming April 2nd
- WEWORK: OR THE MAKING AND BREAKING OF A $47 BILLION UNICORN (Hulu Original)
- Law & Order: Organized Crime: Series Premiere (NBC)
- Manifest: Season 3 Premiere (NBC)
- The Moody’s: Season 2 Finale (Fox)
- Real Housewives of New York City: Complete Season 12 (Bravo)
Streaming April 3rd
- Hysterical: Series Premiere (FX)
- Blair Witch (2016)
Streaming April 5th
- Girl (2020)
Streaming April 7th
- Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World: Season 1, Episodes 1-12 (DUBBED) (Funimation)
Streaming April 8th
- Home Economics: Series Premiere (ABC)
Streaming April 9th
- Everything’s Gonna Be Okay: Season 2 Premiere (Freeform)
- Rebel: Series Premiere (ABC)
- The Standard (2020)
- Stars Fell on Alabama (2021)
Streaming April 10th
- The Day I Became a God: Season 1, Episodes 1-12 (DUBBED) (Funimation)
- Desierto (2015)
- Knuckledust (2020)
Streaming April 12th
- Paranormal Activity 4 (2012)
- Spontaneous (2020)
Streaming April 15th
- Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: Complete Season 10 (Bravo)
Streaming April 16th
- Fly Like A Girl (2020)
- Songbird (2020)
Streaming April 17th
- Modern Persuasion (2020)
- Thelma (2017)
Streaming April 20th
Streaming April 21st
- Cruel Summer: Series Premiere (Freeform)
Streaming April 22nd
- GRETA THUNBERG: A YEAR TO CHANGE THE WORLD: Documentary Premiere (PBS)
Streaming April 23rd
- The Place of No Words (2020)
Streaming April 25th
- Wild Mountain Thyme (2021)
Streaming April 26th
- The Oscars Red Carpet Show: Special (ABC)
- The 93rd Oscars: Special (ABC)
Streaming April 28th
- The Handmaid’s Tale: Season 4 Premiere (Hulu Original)
- Arrival (2016)
Streaming April 30th
- The Judge (2014)
