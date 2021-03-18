Hulu April 2021The Handmaid's Tale returns to Hulu for season 4 on April 28th. 2021. Image source: Hulu
By Jacob Siegal
March 18th, 2021 at 9:24 PM

We haven’t covered Hulu’s release schedule before, but the arrival of The Handmaid’s Tale season 4 seemed like as good a time as any to finally begin. Hulu’s flagship drama returns for yet another season on April 28th, and a bunch of great movies and shows are joining the streaming library as well, including the premieres of Law & Order: Organized Crime and Manifest season 3 on NBC, Home Economics on ABC, and Hysterical on FX.

Streaming April 1st

  • Amy Schumer Learns to Cook: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)
  • Caribbean Life: Complete Seasons 18 & 19 (HGTV)
  • Chopped: Complete Season 44 (Food Network)
  • Chopped Sweets: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)
  • Christina On The Coast: Complete Season 2 (HGTV)
  • Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives: Complete Seasons 34 & 35 (Food Network)
  • Doubling Down with the Derricos: Complete Season 1 (TLC)
  • Extreme Makeover: Home Edition: Complete Season 1 (HGTV)
  • Guy’s Grocery Games: Complete Season 22 (Food Network)
  • Naked and Afraid XL: Complete Season 6 (Discovery)
  • Say Yes to the Dress: Complete Season 19 (TLC)
  • Tournament of Champions: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)
  • Undercover Billionaire: Complete Season 1 (Discovery)
  • UniKitty: Complete Season 3 (Cartoon Network)
  • Vegas Chef Prizefight: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)
  • Worst Cooks in America: Complete Season 18 (Food Network)
  • Higurashi: When They Cry: Season 1, Episodes 1-12 (DUBBED) (Funimation)
  • 2012 (2009)
  • 28 Days Later (2003)
  • A Hologram for the King (2016)
  • A Low Down Dirty Shame (1994)
  • A Simple Plan (1998)
  • The Abyss (1989)
  • Before We Go (2015) 
  • Bug (2007)     
  • Bulworth (1998)         
  • Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969) 
  • Captain Kronos: Vampire Hunter (1974)       
  • Changing Lanes (2002)          
  • Chappaquiddick (2017)          
  • Chato’s Land (1972)   
  • Cheech & Chong’s Still Smokin’ (1983)          
  • Cohen and Tate (1989)          
  • The Color Purple (1985)        
  • The Dead Zone (1983)
  • The Devil’s Double (2011)     
  • Devil in a Blue Dress (1995)   
  • Die Hard (1988)         
  • Die Hard With A Vengeance (1995)  
  • Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (1988)         
  • Dude, Where’s My Car? (2000)         
  • Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994)
  • Frankie & Alice (2014)
  • Friends With Benefits (2011) 
  • Garden State (2004)  
  • The Gift (2000)           
  • Girl with a Pearl Earring (2003)         
  • Guess Who (2005)     
  • Hancock (2008)          
  • The Hunting Party (1971)      
  • In The Mix (2005)       
  • Into the Arms of Strangers: Stories of the Kindertransport (2000)  
  • Lady in a Cage (1964)
  • Larry The Cable Guy: Health Inspector (2006)          
  • Life Of Crime (2014)  
  • Live Free Or Die Hard (2007) 
  • Mad Max (1980)        
  • Madea Goes To Jail (Theatrical Feature) (2009)       
  • The Man Who Could Cheat Death (1959)     
  • The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance (1962)  
  • Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World (2004) 
  • Monster’s Ball (2001)
  • Motel Hell (1980)       
  • Napoleon Dynamite (2004)   
  • Never Back Down (2008)       
  • New in Town (2009)  
  • Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian (2009)      
  • The Out-Of-Towners (1999)  
  • The Pawnbroker (1964)         
  • Platoon (1986)           
  • The Polar Express (2004)       
  • The Preacher’s Wife (1996)   
  • The Program (1993)   
  • Ramona and Beezus (2009)   
  • The Replacement Killers (1998)         
  • Rio (2011)      
  • The Sandlot (1993)    
  • Scary Movie 4 (2006) 
  • Sex And The City (2008)         
  • Sex And The City 2 (2010)      
  • Shaft (2000)   
  • Shrek 2 (2002)
  • The Skull (1965)         
  • Sleeping With The Enemy (1991)      
  • Sliver (1993)   
  • So I Married an Axe Murderer (1993)
  • Star Trek: Generations (1994)
  • Step Up Revolution (2012)    
  • The Sum of All Fears (2002)   
  • That Thing You Do! (1996)     
  • The Upside (2017)     
  • Vanilla Sky (2001)      
  • Virtuosity (1995)        
  • Waiting to Exhale (1995)       
  • War (2007)     
  • Warriors of Virtue (1997)      
  • What About Bob? (1991)       
  • Where the Heart Is (2000)     
  • Young Sherlock Holmes (1985)         

Streaming April 2nd

Streaming April 3rd

  • Hysterical: Series Premiere (FX)
  • Blair Witch (2016)      

Streaming April 5th

  • Girl (2020)      

Streaming April 7th

  • Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World: Season 1, Episodes 1-12 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

Streaming April 8th

  • Home Economics: Series Premiere (ABC)

Streaming April 9th

  • Everything’s Gonna Be Okay: Season 2 Premiere (Freeform)
  • Rebel: Series Premiere (ABC)
  • The Standard (2020)  
  • Stars Fell on Alabama (2021)

Streaming April 10th

  • The Day I Became a God: Season 1, Episodes 1-12 (DUBBED) (Funimation)
  • Desierto (2015)          
  • Knuckledust (2020)    

Streaming April 12th

  • Paranormal Activity 4 (2012) 
  • Spontaneous (2020)  

Streaming April 15th

  •  Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: Complete Season 10 (Bravo)

Streaming April 16th

  • Fly Like A Girl (2020)  
  • Songbird (2020)

Streaming April 17th  

  • Modern Persuasion (2020)    
  • Thelma (2017)

Streaming April 20th

Streaming April 21st

  • Cruel Summer: Series Premiere (Freeform)

Streaming April 22nd

  • GRETA THUNBERG: A YEAR TO CHANGE THE WORLD: Documentary Premiere (PBS)

Streaming April 23rd

  • The Place of No Words (2020)           

Streaming April 25th

  • Wild Mountain Thyme (2021)

Streaming April 26th  

  • The Oscars Red Carpet Show: Special (ABC)
  • The 93rd Oscars: Special (ABC)

Streaming April 28th

Streaming April 30th     

  • The Judge (2014)

