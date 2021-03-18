We haven’t covered Hulu’s release schedule before, but the arrival of The Handmaid’s Tale season 4 seemed like as good a time as any to finally begin. Hulu’s flagship drama returns for yet another season on April 28th, and a bunch of great movies and shows are joining the streaming library as well, including the premieres of Law & Order: Organized Crime and Manifest season 3 on NBC, Home Economics on ABC, and Hysterical on FX.

Today's Top Deal Best-selling Premium TOZO T6 True Wireless Earbuds with Wireless Charging Case are 40% off Price:$34.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

Streaming April 1st

Amy Schumer Learns to Cook: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)

Caribbean Life: Complete Seasons 18 & 19 (HGTV)

Chopped: Complete Season 44 (Food Network)

Chopped Sweets: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)

Christina On The Coast: Complete Season 2 (HGTV)

Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives: Complete Seasons 34 & 35 (Food Network)

Doubling Down with the Derricos: Complete Season 1 (TLC)

Extreme Makeover: Home Edition: Complete Season 1 (HGTV)

Guy’s Grocery Games: Complete Season 22 (Food Network)

Naked and Afraid XL: Complete Season 6 (Discovery)

Say Yes to the Dress: Complete Season 19 (TLC)

Tournament of Champions: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)

Undercover Billionaire: Complete Season 1 (Discovery)

UniKitty: Complete Season 3 (Cartoon Network)

Vegas Chef Prizefight: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)

Worst Cooks in America: Complete Season 18 (Food Network)

Higurashi: When They Cry: Season 1, Episodes 1-12 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

2012 (2009)

28 Days Later (2003)

A Hologram for the King (2016)

A Low Down Dirty Shame (1994)

A Simple Plan (1998)

The Abyss (1989)

Before We Go (2015)

Bug (2007)

Bulworth (1998)

Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969)

Captain Kronos: Vampire Hunter (1974)

Changing Lanes (2002)

Chappaquiddick (2017)

Chato’s Land (1972)

Cheech & Chong’s Still Smokin’ (1983)

Cohen and Tate (1989)

The Color Purple (1985)

The Dead Zone (1983)

The Devil’s Double (2011)

Devil in a Blue Dress (1995)

Die Hard (1988)

Die Hard With A Vengeance (1995)

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (1988)

Dude, Where’s My Car? (2000)

Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994)

Frankie & Alice (2014)

Friends With Benefits (2011)

Garden State (2004)

The Gift (2000)

Girl with a Pearl Earring (2003)

Guess Who (2005)

Hancock (2008)

The Hunting Party (1971)

In The Mix (2005)

Into the Arms of Strangers: Stories of the Kindertransport (2000)

Lady in a Cage (1964)

Larry The Cable Guy: Health Inspector (2006)

Life Of Crime (2014)

Live Free Or Die Hard (2007)

Mad Max (1980)

Madea Goes To Jail (Theatrical Feature) (2009)

The Man Who Could Cheat Death (1959)

The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance (1962)

Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World (2004)

Monster’s Ball (2001)

Motel Hell (1980)

Napoleon Dynamite (2004)

Never Back Down (2008)

New in Town (2009)

Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian (2009)

The Out-Of-Towners (1999)

The Pawnbroker (1964)

Platoon (1986)

The Polar Express (2004)

The Preacher’s Wife (1996)

The Program (1993)

Ramona and Beezus (2009)

The Replacement Killers (1998)

Rio (2011)

The Sandlot (1993)

Scary Movie 4 (2006)

Sex And The City (2008)

Sex And The City 2 (2010)

Shaft (2000)

Shrek 2 (2002)

The Skull (1965)

Sleeping With The Enemy (1991)

Sliver (1993)

So I Married an Axe Murderer (1993)

Star Trek: Generations (1994)

Step Up Revolution (2012)

The Sum of All Fears (2002)

That Thing You Do! (1996)

The Upside (2017)

Vanilla Sky (2001)

Virtuosity (1995)

Waiting to Exhale (1995)

War (2007)

Warriors of Virtue (1997)

What About Bob? (1991)

Where the Heart Is (2000)

Young Sherlock Holmes (1985)

Streaming April 2nd

WEWORK: OR THE MAKING AND BREAKING OF A $47 BILLION UNICORN (Hulu Original)

Law & Order: Organized Crime: Series Premiere (NBC)

Manifest: Season 3 Premiere (NBC)

The Moody’s: Season 2 Finale (Fox)

Real Housewives of New York City: Complete Season 12 (Bravo)

Streaming April 3rd

Hysterical: Series Premiere (FX)

Blair Witch (2016)

Streaming April 5th

Girl (2020)

Streaming April 7th

Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World: Season 1, Episodes 1-12 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

Streaming April 8th

Home Economics: Series Premiere (ABC)

Streaming April 9th

Everything’s Gonna Be Okay: Season 2 Premiere (Freeform)

Rebel: Series Premiere (ABC)

The Standard (2020)

Stars Fell on Alabama (2021)

Streaming April 10th

The Day I Became a God: Season 1, Episodes 1-12 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

Desierto (2015)

Knuckledust (2020)

Streaming April 12th

Paranormal Activity 4 (2012)

Spontaneous (2020)

Streaming April 15th

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: Complete Season 10 (Bravo)

Streaming April 16th

Fly Like A Girl (2020)

Songbird (2020)

Streaming April 17th

Modern Persuasion (2020)

Thelma (2017)

Streaming April 20th

Streaming April 21st

Cruel Summer: Series Premiere (Freeform)



Streaming April 22nd

GRETA THUNBERG: A YEAR TO CHANGE THE WORLD: Documentary Premiere (PBS)



Streaming April 23rd

The Place of No Words (2020)

Streaming April 25th

Wild Mountain Thyme (2021)

Streaming April 26th

The Oscars Red Carpet Show: Special (ABC)

The 93rd Oscars: Special (ABC)

Streaming April 28th

Streaming April 30th

The Judge (2014)

Today's Top Deal Sleep cool on a cloud with this best-selling mattress topper the internet loves for 40% off Price:$33.95 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission