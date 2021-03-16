We’re just a week away from the first OnePlus announcement of the year. The OnePlus 9 series will be officially unveiled on March 23rd, although the phones are hardly well-kept secrets.

OnePlus announced a few days ago a significant camera partnership for the OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9, confirming rumors that said the new handsets will feature Hasselblad camera tech. The partnership will cover additional devices, with OnePlus expected to invest $150 million over three years to improve the camera experience. The camera might be one of the main OnePlus 9 selling points, but the phones will offer buyers other notable features. A new leak says the OnePlus 9 Pro will feature a massive wireless charging upgrade.

It was only last year that OnePlus finally embraced wireless charging on its flagship phones. But even then, it was only a partial effort. The OnePlus 8 Pro supported 30W Warp charging speeds. That speed exceeded what was available on competing devices like the iPhone 11 and other Androids. But OnePlus only added wireless charging to the Pro version. The cheaper OnePlus 8 was “stuck” with wired charging. OnePlus resisted wireless charging for years, choosing to offer buyers faster wired charging. Both OnePlus 8 phones support 30W wired charging.

The OnePlus 9 series will mark two notable upgrades. The OnePlus 9 Pro will support 50W wireless charging, well-known leaker Ishan Agarwal told PriceBaba. The functionality will require a separate accessory purchase. The OnePlus 9 will also support wireless charging, albeit at regular Qi wireless charging speeds.

PriceBaba also notes that both the OnePlus 9 Pro and the OnePlus 9 will support fast 65W wired charging, and the fast chargers will be included in the box.

The battery charging speed upgrades are only expected from OnePlus. The company is part of the same group that manages the Oppo brand, and Oppo has been at the forefront of battery charging innovations. In recent years, the company debuted both fast wired and wireless charging speeds. The company supports wired charging between 65W and 125W, as well as 65W wireless charging.

The downside of fast charging is that it will impact the battery’s health. The phones are expected to feature 4,500 mAh battery packs, according to previous OnePlus 9 specs leaks.

Specially designed reflective glass elevates the #OnePlus9Pro Morning Mist to new levels of design excellence. There's nothing else like it. See even more March 23. Click "Notify Me" now and stand a chance to win a #OnePlus9Series device: https://t.co/1emddh5FvZ pic.twitter.com/hCJ1ocWmN3 — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) March 15, 2021

Separately, OnePlus has released prelaunch images of the OnePlus phones, according to Evan Blass. The new renders focus on the camera modules and phone colors. A previous leak already showed us both handsets from every angle.

OnePlus has also been teasing the specs of the OnePlus 9 phone, as seen in the tweet above. The handsets will feature fast LPDDR5 RAM, 120Hz displays, Sony’s IMX789 and IMX766 50-megapixel sensors, and 4K video support. The Snapdragon 888 processor will power both devices, with 5G support being included in the SoC package.

Are you ready for the #OnePlus9Series? Get the OnePlus 9 Series Gift Bundle now and enjoy the OnePlus Bag, the OnePlus Bucket Hat, and a flat ₹4000 discount on your choice of #OnePlus9Series device. Get it now: https://t.co/rszNkXjQiX pic.twitter.com/TkUtAQ2iVX — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) March 16, 2021

The OnePlus 9 prices haven’t leaked, but the OnePlus 9 Pro is expected to be significantly more expensive than the regular model. OnePlus reportedly plans to offer buyers who preorder the handsets free accessories to make up for the higher price tags.

