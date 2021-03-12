If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Roku is one of the biggest names in streaming — and now Amazon is hosting one of the biggest Roku sales of the year. Prices start at $24.99 for the popular Roku Express HD, but you absolutely should not take advantage of that deal. Why not? Because for the exact same price, you can pick up the wildly popular Roku Premiere that also includes support for streaming in 4K resolution as well as HDR content.

That’s a big 29% discount and all things considered, it’s probably the single best deal in streaming right now! But Amazon didn’t stop there.

Today's Top Deal Amazon finally has 6-layer KN95 masks made in the USA! Price:$39.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

If all you want is a gadget that you can plug into any TV and start streaming, it really doesn’t get any better than Amazon’s Roku Premiere deal. After all, it’s only $25… you can barely buy a single dinner for $25 these days. If you also want to upgrade the sound on your TV, however, there are a few more deals you definitely need to be aware of.

First, the $130 Roku Streambar is on sale for $109 even right now at Amazon. This model is a compact soundbar that has Roku’s beloved streaming software built right in, and it delivers fantastic sound quality. Unless you have a high-end TV that you paid thousands of dollars for, you will absolutely improve your listening experience with this soundbar.

Of course, Roku also offers a slightly higher-end model if you want even better sound for your movies and TV shows. The Roku Smart Soundbar is the company’s top-of-the-line speaker array, and it also packs 4K streaming just like the Streambar. This model retails for $180, but right now it’s down to $149.99 at Amazon.

Last but not least, anyone who truly wants the total package will also need to scoop up a $180 Roku Wireless Subwoofer — only today, you won’t pay $180 because it’s also on sale at Amazon for $149.99!

Roku Premiere

Incredible picture, incredible value: Experience your favorite TV in stunning detail and clarity—whether you’re streaming in HD, 4K, or HDR, you’ll enjoy picture quality that’s optimized for your TV with sharp resolution and vivid color

Setup is a cinch: Plug it in with the included Premium High Speed HDMI Cable, connect to the internet, and start streaming—it’s that simple

Roku Premiere | HD/4K/HDR Streaming Media Player, Simple Remote and Premium HDMI Cable List Price:$34.99 Price:$24.99 You Save:$10.00 (29%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Roku Streambar

Built-in 4K streaming device: Enjoy an easy, fast interface with the newest and most popular channels, plus access to endless free entertainment—stream in brilliant HD, 4K, and HDR picture with sharp resolution and vivid colors optimized for any TV

Surprisingly big sound: Listen in awe as four internal speakers fill your room with clean, pure sound featuring Dolby Audio—calibrated for full, rich sound, you’ll love how great your TV sounds at an incredible value

Roku Streambar 4K/HD/HDR Streaming Media Player & Premium Audio, All In One, Includes Roku Voic… List Price:$129.99 Price:$109.00 You Save:$20.99 (16%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Roku Smart Soundbar

Powerful 4K streaming: Stream what you love with the built-in Roku player, including free TV, live news, sports, movies, and more from thousands of channels. Plus enjoy HD, 4K, or HDR picture optimized for your TV with sharp resolution and vivid color

Premium sound: Enjoy a cinematic experience with expanded frequency range and dynamic bass from 4 full-range soundbar speakers. Calibrated for full, rich sound, you’ll hear your favorite TV in seamless sync with your video stream

Roku Smart Soundbar, 4K/HD/HDR Streaming Media Player & Exceptional Audio Includes Roku Voice R… List Price:$179.99 Price:$149.99 You Save:$30.00 (17%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Roku Wireless Subwoofer

Add heart-pounding bass to your Roku Smart Soundbar, Roku Wireless Speakers, or Roku Streambar (Sold separately), Only works with Roku Audio, not Roku players or other sound systems

Cinematic sound : Whether it’s an explosion that rumbles your couch or the booming roar of a dinosaur your movies and shows will come to life with heart-pounding bass and balanced sound

Roku Wireless Subwoofer (for Roku Audio or Roku TV) List Price:$179.99 Price:$149.99 You Save:$30.00 (17%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.