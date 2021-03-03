On January 15th, the Marvel Cinematic Universe expanded even further beyond the boundaries of the silver screen as WandaVision arrived on Disney+. In the weeks and months ahead, Marvel Studios will continue to supplement its movie output with episodic shows focusing on characters new and old, but we’re still not sure how many of those TV shows will last for multiple seasons. In all likelihood, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier won’t be the first.

Variety published a lengthy profile of Anthony Mackie (Sam Wilson aka Falcon) this week, and in addition to all of the fascinating insights that the actor provided, he also confirmed that there have not been any discussions for a second season. That doesn’t necessarily mean there can’t be one, but it certainly casts some doubt.

Speaking at the TCA press tour back in February, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige announced that some shows are being made with multiple seasons in mind, while others will tell a complete story in a single season. Some shows will even lead directly into feature films and pick back up following the events of the movie in season 2.

As for Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes, we do not yet know what the future holds for two of Captain America’s closest friends as Phase 4 begins, but Feige did reveal that their show will take a slightly different form than WandaVision did. “Six hours is what we landed on as the best way to tell our story,” Feige said of the first season of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. “Six hours, whether it’s six episodes, or nine shorter episodes like WandaVision. The shows aren’t inexpensive, so the per-episode cost is very high and to get that bar I was talking about.”

Of course, fans want to know everything, but as successful as the MCU has been for Disney, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the company take big swings on projects that might not have the legs to last three or four seasons. That said, if and when a show like WandaVision or The Falcon and the Winter Soldier becomes a massive critical and commercial hit, the company has the option to commission another season or two, providing the stars are willing to don the capes year after year. It will be an interesting experience as Disney sees what works and what doesn’t.

As for the Variety piece, it’s worth a read, and this is one of the most interesting quotes from Mackie:

I was really surprised and affected by the idea of possibly getting the shield and becoming Captain America. I’ve been in this business a long time, and I did it the way they said you’re supposed to do it. I didn’t go to L.A. and say, ‘Make me famous.’ I went to theater school, did Off Broadway, did indie movies and worked my way through the ranks. It took a long time for this shit to manifest itself the way it has, and I’m extremely happy about that.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier debuts on Disney+ on March 19th, 2021.

