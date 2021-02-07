Netflix is adding 16 new shows, movies, and specials on the week of February 7th.

Original movies and shows joining the Netflix library this week include To All The Boys: Always And Forever and Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel.

Don’t Knock Twice and The Other Guys are leaving Netflix this week.

We’re a week into February, and while there are plenty of interesting original shows and movies coming to Netflix this week, the only one that I recognize is To All The Boys: Always And Forever. And for those looking to catch up before the remake arrives, the first two seasons of iCarly are streaming on Netflix this week as well.

Here is the complete list of the Netflix streaming arrivals and departures for the week of February 7th, 2021:

Arrivals

Monday, February 8th

iCarly: Seasons 1-2

War Dogs (2016)

Wednesday, February 10th

Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY From director Joe Berlinger (Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes, Paradise Lost), Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel is the first season in a new documentary series that deconstructs the mythology and mystery surrounding infamous locations in contemporary crime. For nearly a century the Cecil Hotel in Downtown Los Angeles has been linked to some of the city’s most notorious activity, from untimely deaths to housing serial killers. In 2013 college student Elisa Lam was staying at the Cecil when she vanished, igniting a media frenzy and mobilizing a global community of internet sleuths eager to solve the case. Lam’s disappearance, the latest chapter in the hotel’s complex history, offers a chilling and captivating lens into one of LA’s most nefarious settings.

The Misadventures of Hedi and Cokeman — NETFLIX FILM In Paris, two dysfunctional dealers use family ties to try to boost their small drug business in this crass comedy based on the webseries.

The World We Make (2019)

Thursday, February 11th

Capitani — NETFLIX ORIGINAL Detective Luc Capitani investigates the mysterious death of a teenager after her body is found in the forest near a village in northern Luxembourg.

Layla Majnun — NETFLIX FILM While in Azerbaijan, Layla, an Indonesian scholar, falls for Samir, an admirer of her work — but her arranged marriage stands in the way.

Middle of Nowhere (2012)

Red Dot — NETFLIX FILM On a hiking trip to rekindle their marriage, a couple find themselves fleeing for their lives in the unforgiving wilderness from an unknown shooter.

Squared Love — NETFLIX FILM A celebrity journalist and renowned womanizer starts to rethink his life choices after he falls for a mysterious model who leads a double life.



Friday, February 12th

Buried by the Bernards — NETFLIX ORIGINAL In 2017, Ryan Bernard opened the doors to R Bernard Funeral Services, offering complete, yet affordable funeral packages to help his community deal with exponentially high funeral costs. With family dra-medy at the center, the family-owned and operated business provides their community top tier care, service and comfort with a side of laughter in the toughest of times. In this line of work, the Bernards can’t neglect supporting each other and have their own special recipe for preserving their relationships – it’s one part understanding, a pinch of sarcasm, and a heaping spoonful of blatant honesty. This unorthodox funeral home is only outmatched by the unconventional Bernard family themselves.

Nadiya Bakes — NETFLIX ORIGINAL Delightful cakes and heavenly breads pop from the oven as Nadiya Hussain returns to baking, her happy place, and spotlights creative kindred spirits.

Hate by Dani Rovira — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL From the Soho Theater in Málaga, actor Dani Rovira presents his most honest, unfiltered and preposterous vision of today’s human being.

To All The Boys: Always And Forever — NETFLIX FILM It started with an old love letter — and turned into a new romance. What does the future hold for Lara Jean and Peter?

Xico’s Journey — NETFLIX FAMILY A girl, a dog and her best pal set out to save a mountain from a gold-hungry corporation. But the key lies closer to home, with her sidekick pup, Xico.



Saturday, February 13th

Monsoon (2019)

Departures

Sunday, February 7th

Don’t Knock Twice (2016)

Swiped (2018)

Wednesday, February 10th

A Bad Moms Christmas (2017)

Thursday, February 11th

The Other Guys (2010)

We’ll be back next week with another roundup of all the new shows, movies, and specials arriving and departing from Netflix. In the meantime, check out everything coming and going on Netflix in February, as well as the calendar of release dates for all of Netflix’s original movies and shows.