- February is here, which means it’s time to refamiliarize yourself with the Netflix February 2021 releases list.
- That link will take you to the full release schedule for the month of February, but many people like to focus solely on Netflix’s original content.
- In this post, we’ll show you every single one of the new original movies, series, and specials that are set to debut on Netflix this month.
Attention, Netflix fans: we have good news and bad news for you. The good news is that today marks the start of a fresh new month, which means another month packed full of new content on the nation’s top streaming entertainment provider. Unfortunately, the bad news is that Netflix subscribers have a pretty bleak month ahead.
On the whole, there are certainly a few big releases to look forward to. Season 3 of the fantastic crime drama The Sinner is set to hit Netflix in its entirety on February 6th, and it was an excellent season so fans of the show should absolutely binge-watch it. There are also a few solid movies set to arrive next month, such as the decade-old Christopher Nolan blockbuster Inception. As far as original Netflix movies and series are concerned, however, the highlights are few and far between.
Today's Top Deal Everyone's swarming Amazon for these best-selling Powecom KN95 masks Price:$26.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission
Remember early last month when Netflix made a huge deal out of the fact that it will release at least one new original movie every single week in 2021. While that may be true, the quality of said movies remains to be seen.
In February 2021, there are a few series that fans are definitely looking forward to. There are also some solid movies on the way like I Care A Lot, which looks like a clear winner, and Malcolm & Marie, which stars John David Washington and Zendaya. Beyond that… well… it might be a good time to start exploring all those free Netflix alternatives we told you about a couple of months ago.
Check out the full list of Netflix original releases in February 2021 down below.
Streaming February 2nd
- Kid Cosmic — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Mighty Express: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready: Season 2 — NETFLIX COMEDY SERIES
Streaming February 3rd
- All My Friends Are Dead — NETFLIX FILM
- Black Beach — NETFLIX FILM
- Firefly Lane — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming February 5th
- Hache: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Invisible City — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- The Last Paradiso — NETFLIX FILM
- Little Big Women — NETFLIX FILM
- Malcolm & Marie — NETFLIX FILM
- Space Sweepers — NETFLIX FILM
- Strip Down, Rise Up — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- The Yin-Yang Master: Dream Of Eternity — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming February 10th
- Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- The Misadventures of Hedi and Cokeman — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming February 11th
- Capitani — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Layla Majnun — NETFLIX FILM
- Red Dot — NETFLIX FILM
- Squared Love — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming February 12th
- Buried by the Bernards — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Nadiya Bakes — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Hate by Dani Rovira — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
- To All The Boys: Always And Forever — NETFLIX FILM
- Xico’s Journey — NETFLIX FAMILY
Streaming February 15th
- The Crew — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming February 16th
- Animals on the Loose: A You vs. Wild Movie — NETFLIX FAMILY
Streaming February 17th
- Behind Her Eyes — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Hello, Me! — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- MeatEater: Season 9 Part 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming February 18th
- Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan — NETFLIX ANIME
Streaming February 19th
- I Care A Lot — NETFLIX FILM
- Tribes of Europa — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming February 20th
- Classmates Minus — NETFLIX FILM
Streaming February 23rd
- Brian Regan: On The Rocks — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
- Pelé — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Streaming February 24th
- Canine Intervention — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Ginny & Georgia — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Streaming February 25th
- Geez & Ann — NETFLIX FILM
- High-Rise Invasion — NETFLIX ANIME
Streaming February 26th
- Bigfoot Family — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Caught by a Wave — NETFLIX FILM
- Crazy About Her — NETFLIX FILM
Release Date TBD
- Sisyphus — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
- Vincenzo — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Today's Top Deal Everyone's swarming Amazon for these best-selling Powecom KN95 masks Price:$26.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission