February is here, which means it’s time to refamiliarize yourself with the Netflix February 2021 releases list.

That link will take you to the full release schedule for the month of February, but many people like to focus solely on Netflix’s original content.

In this post, we’ll show you every single one of the new original movies, series, and specials that are set to debut on Netflix this month.

Attention, Netflix fans: we have good news and bad news for you. The good news is that today marks the start of a fresh new month, which means another month packed full of new content on the nation’s top streaming entertainment provider. Unfortunately, the bad news is that Netflix subscribers have a pretty bleak month ahead.

On the whole, there are certainly a few big releases to look forward to. Season 3 of the fantastic crime drama The Sinner is set to hit Netflix in its entirety on February 6th, and it was an excellent season so fans of the show should absolutely binge-watch it. There are also a few solid movies set to arrive next month, such as the decade-old Christopher Nolan blockbuster Inception. As far as original Netflix movies and series are concerned, however, the highlights are few and far between.

Remember early last month when Netflix made a huge deal out of the fact that it will release at least one new original movie every single week in 2021. While that may be true, the quality of said movies remains to be seen.

In February 2021, there are a few series that fans are definitely looking forward to. There are also some solid movies on the way like I Care A Lot, which looks like a clear winner, and Malcolm & Marie, which stars John David Washington and Zendaya. Beyond that… well… it might be a good time to start exploring all those free Netflix alternatives we told you about a couple of months ago.

Check out the full list of Netflix original releases in February 2021 down below.

Streaming February 2nd

Streaming February 3rd

Streaming February 5th

Streaming February 10th

Streaming February 11th

Streaming February 12th

Streaming February 15th

The Crew — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming February 16th

Streaming February 17th

Streaming February 18th

Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan — NETFLIX ANIME

Streaming February 19th

Streaming February 20th

Classmates Minus — NETFLIX FILM

Streaming February 23rd

Brian Regan: On The Rocks — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Pelé — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Streaming February 24th

Canine Intervention — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Ginny & Georgia — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Streaming February 25th

Geez & Ann — NETFLIX FILM

High-Rise Invasion — NETFLIX ANIME

Streaming February 26th

Bigfoot Family — NETFLIX FAMILY

Caught by a Wave — NETFLIX FILM

Crazy About Her — NETFLIX FILM

Release Date TBD

Sisyphus — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Vincenzo — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

