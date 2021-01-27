Sony has announced the PS5 and PS4 games that will be free on PS Plus in February.

PlayStation Plus subscribers with active subscriptions will be able to grab Destruction AllStars, Control: Ultimate Edition, and Concrete Genie for free next month.

The free copy of Destruction AllStars will only be playable on PlayStation 5 consoles.

Destruction AllStars was originally set to be a launch title for the PS5, and while it missed that window, most of us still haven’t been able to get our hands on a PS5 yet anyway, so it still kind of counts. This vehicular combat game brings the total number of PS5 exclusives to two (Demon’s Souls being the other), but the PS Plus freebies this month also include Control: Ultimate Edition, which features both expansions, a 60FPS mode, and DualSense support. This is another very strong month for the program, and Sony hasn’t threatened to raise the price yet either.

Here’s the complete lineup of free PS5 and PS4 games available for PS Plus subscribers in February:

Destruction AllStars (PS5) : Available from February 2nd to April 5th Dominate the glittering global phenomenon of Destruction AllStars – the spectacular prime-time sport for dangerous drivers! Master the art of intense vehicle-based combat through timing, tactics and skills to cause colossal amounts of damage, destruction and devastation in vibrant arenas across the globe.

Control: Ultimate Edition (PS5 and PS4) : Available from February 2nd to March 1st Control Ultimate Edition contains the main game and all previously released Expansions (“The Foundation” and “AWE”) in one great value package. A corruptive presence has invaded the Federal Bureau of Control…Only you have the power to stop it. The world is now your weapon in an epic fight to annihilate an ominous enemy through deep and unpredictable environments. Containment has failed, humanity is at stake. Will you regain control?

Concrete Genie (PS4) : Available from February 2nd to March 1st Concrete Genie follows the heartwarming journey of a bullied teen named Ash, who escapes his troubles by bringing his colorful imagination to life in his sketchbook, while exploring his hometown of Denska – a once bright and bustling seaside town now polluted by Darkness. Ash discovers a mysterious lighthouse, where he finds a magical energy that charges his paintbrush with ‘Living Paint’ capable of creating magnificent masterpieces that can purify Denska’s polluted walls.

All three games will be available for free starting February 2nd. You need an active subscription to PlayStation Plus in order to download them for free. You’ll also need to either keep paying for or restart your subscription in order to keep them, even if you downloaded them for free. And don’t forget – all of the free games from January are still available until the new free games drop next week, so grab them before they leave.