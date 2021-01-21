February isn’t set to be the most exciting month for Netflix subscribers because hotly anticipated releases are few and far between.

Highlights include Malcolm & Marie, starring John David Washington and Zendaya, and I Care A Lot, starring Rosamund Pike and Dianne Wiest.

Here, we’ll show you the full schedule of all 42 new movies set to hit Netflix next month.

If ever there was a month to spend plenty of time going back and watching all the awesome Netflix content you missed over the past year, February is it. Seriously… we can’t remember the last time hotly anticipated new releases were so scarce. Sure, there are a few big new originals set to debut next month. The two at the very top of the list are likely I Care A Lot and Malcolm & Marie.

I Care A Lot stars Rosamund Pike as a grifter who tries to swindle elderly people like Jennifer Peterson, played by Dianne Wiest, out of their savings by becoming their legal guardian. This flick looks terrific and you should add it to your list right away. Then there’s Malcolm & Marie, which stars John David Washington as a director whose relationship with his girlfriend, played by Zendaya, hits a rough patch as they wait for the critics’ reviews of his first film.

Beyond those two movies, February’s schedule of Netflix originals is beyond sparse. As for third-party content, there are definitely some solid titles on the list, but you’re obviously not going to find anything brand new since this is all older content that Netflix has licensed temporarily from other studios. Highlights include the Christopher Nolan blockbuster Inception, Eat Pray Love, National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, Martin Scorsese’s Shutter Island, and a few more.

We’ve already covered the full Netflix February 2021 releases list and then we narrowed things down to just the 45 new Netflix originals set to premiere next month. Now, let’s take a look at each of the 42 different movies coming to Netflix in February.

Streaming February 1st

The Bank Job (2008)

Beverly Hills Ninja (1997)

Eat Pray Love (2010)

Inception (2010)

My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997)

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989)

The Patriot (2000)

Rocks (2019)

Shutter Island (2010)

Zathura (2005)

Streaming February 3rd

Streaming February 5th

Streaming February 8th

War Dogs (2016)

Streaming February 10th

Streaming February 11th

Layla Majnun — NETFLIX FILM

Middle of Nowhere (2012)

Red Dot — NETFLIX FILM

Squared Love — NETFLIX FILM

Streaming February 12th

To All The Boys: Always And Forever — NETFLIX FILM

Streaming February 13th

Monsoon (2019)

Streaming February 19th

I Care A Lot — NETFLIX FILM

Streaming February 20th

Classmates Minus — NETFLIX FILM

Streaming February 21st

The Conjuring (2013)

The Conjuring 2 (2016)

Streaming February 23rd

Pelé — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Streaming February 25th

Geez & Ann — NETFLIX FILM

Streaming February 26th

Captain Fantastic (2016)

Caught by a Wave — NETFLIX FILM

Crazy About Her — NETFLIX FILM

No Escape (2015)

Our Idiot Brother (2011)

Coming Soon

Made You Look: A True Story about Fake Art (2020)

Sisyphus — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Vincenzo — NETFLIX ORIGINAL